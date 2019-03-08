Advanced search

Doddington woman braves the shave to raise hundreds for charity after friend's cancer diagnosis

PUBLISHED: 10:43 13 August 2019 | UPDATED: 10:43 13 August 2019

Pat Alderton, of Doddington, decided to have her hair cut off at The George pub in the village after her friend found out he had stage two prostate cancer. Pat is pictured out for dinner with her friend. Picture: PAT ALDERTON.

A Doddington woman who braved the shave has raised more than £600 for a charity that's close to her heart.

Pat Alderton decided to have her hair cut off at The George pub in the village after her friend of 45 years found out he had stage two prostate cancer.

She said: "He had a four-hour operation to remove it and now has the agonising wait to see if they have got the whole cancer out.

"It was also his birthday on Thursday, so I chose to do this for him as a present - and for anyone that has this awful illness."

The pub is taking donations and so far over £600 has been raised for Prostate Cancer UK but Pat is hoping to raise a total of £750.

Pat added: "The thing is cancer doesn't care who it affects and prostate cancer can affect our friends, dads, uncles, brothers or grandads.

"Some people may think this might be a bit of an extreme way of raising money but I was happy to do it.

"The initial idea was mentioned by my friend's nine-year-old granddaughter but he said no as she has lovely long hair and is young.

"So I thought if Emily cant do this I can, so I did. I never thought I would raise what I have up to now, I am overwhelmed by the kindness and generosity of people because every donation helps whether big or small."

To donate pop into The George pub or visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/pat-alderton

