Advanced search

‘Nasty and unprovoked attack’ on shopkeeper leads to suspended sentence, fine and restraining order

PUBLISHED: 17:43 10 June 2020 | UPDATED: 17:43 10 June 2020

Patrick Doran, of Benwick Road, Doddington, punched the shopkeeper of Family Shopper in March and broke his jaw in a “nasty and completely unprovoked attack” after being accused of stealing a can of Coke from the shop. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Patrick Doran, of Benwick Road, Doddington, punched the shopkeeper of Family Shopper in March and broke his jaw in a “nasty and completely unprovoked attack” after being accused of stealing a can of Coke from the shop. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Archant

A Doddington man punched a March shopkeeper and broke his jaw in a “nasty and completely unprovoked attack” after he accused him of stealing a can of Coke from his shop.

Patrick Doran, 20, was captured on CCTV entering the town’s Family Shopper store on December 9, 2018. When the shop owner reviewed the CCTV he felt it showed Doran stealing a can of Coke.

Later the same day the shop owner and a colleague were in a local pub when they saw Doran. The victim confronted him about the alleged theft and they decided to discuss the matter outside.

Once outside, the pair chatted normally, but then Doran suddenly started to become aggressive and punched the victim in the face, which caused him to fall to the ground. The incident was captured on CCTV.

You may also want to watch:

According to witnesses, Doran then punched the victim again before going back into the pub.

The victim went to hospital in Peterborough where he was treated for a fractured jaw. When interviewed by police, Doran initially said he punched the victim in self-defence, but the CCTV footage showed no evidence of aggression on the victim’s part.

Doran, of Benwick Road, pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm without intent and was handed a 10-month sentence suspended for 24 months at Cambridge Crown Court yesterday (June 9).

He was handed a five-year restraining order, ordered to carry out 160 hours of unpaid work, and ordered pay more than £900 in compensation and costs.

DC Chris Smith, who investigated, said: “Doran’s violent actions have caused the victim terrible injuries.

“His attack was nasty and completely unprovoked. I am glad justice has been served.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Two women - one pregnant - die in Ramsey crash after car careers into ditch

Two women - one pregnant - die in fatal Ramsey crash after car careers into ditch in Puddock Road. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Husband pays tribute to wife and daughter who died in Ramsey crash

Tributes to wife and daughter who died in Ramsey crash. Pictured is Marion Bunyan and daughter Jennifer with her son Oliver. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

How Fen Wetherspoons pubs will look after reopening amid Covid-19 pandemic

This is how Wetherspoons pubs across Cambridgeshire will look after reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Google Maps

Black Lives Matter demonstration an ‘awesome’ event but did it conform to rules on social distancing?

700-800 at the BLM Black Lives Matter Rally Peterborough. City Centre, Peterborough Saturday 06 June 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

Police and ambulance called to ‘reports of violence’ at house in Whittlesey

Police, Paramedics, Ambulance, Air ambulance (Magpas) and police attend a property on the A605 Whittlesey Road Nr Peterborough.. A605, Peterborough Wednesday 10 June 2020. Picture; ARCHANT

Most Read

Two women - one pregnant - die in Ramsey crash after car careers into ditch

Two women - one pregnant - die in fatal Ramsey crash after car careers into ditch in Puddock Road. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Husband pays tribute to wife and daughter who died in Ramsey crash

Tributes to wife and daughter who died in Ramsey crash. Pictured is Marion Bunyan and daughter Jennifer with her son Oliver. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

How Fen Wetherspoons pubs will look after reopening amid Covid-19 pandemic

This is how Wetherspoons pubs across Cambridgeshire will look after reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Google Maps

Black Lives Matter demonstration an ‘awesome’ event but did it conform to rules on social distancing?

700-800 at the BLM Black Lives Matter Rally Peterborough. City Centre, Peterborough Saturday 06 June 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

Police and ambulance called to ‘reports of violence’ at house in Whittlesey

Police, Paramedics, Ambulance, Air ambulance (Magpas) and police attend a property on the A605 Whittlesey Road Nr Peterborough.. A605, Peterborough Wednesday 10 June 2020. Picture; ARCHANT

Latest from the Cambs Times

March, Wisbech, Chatteris and Whittlesey high streets prepare to re-open

A recovery plan to support the safe and successful reopening of Fenland’s high streets has begun in earnest as the district takes its first steps towards getting back to business

Community radio station does a U-turn after 11 voluntary presenters leave over ban on discussing Black Lives Matter

In 2018 presenter of the Year at the HCR awards night was Alex Parnell (right). With him is station manager Bill Hensley, a former mayor of Huntingdon. Picture; ARCHIVE

‘Nasty and unprovoked attack’ on shopkeeper leads to suspended sentence, fine and restraining order

Patrick Doran, of Benwick Road, Doddington, punched the shopkeeper of Family Shopper in March and broke his jaw in a “nasty and completely unprovoked attack” after being accused of stealing a can of Coke from the shop. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Torched stolen car leads to discovery of stolen generator, another car and cannabis

A torched car led Cambs Cops to the discovery of a stolen car, generator and two cannabis grows. Picture: Twitter/@FenCops

Police and ambulance called to ‘reports of violence’ at house in Whittlesey

Police, Paramedics, Ambulance, Air ambulance (Magpas) and police attend a property on the A605 Whittlesey Road Nr Peterborough.. A605, Peterborough Wednesday 10 June 2020. Picture; ARCHANT
Drive 24