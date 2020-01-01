‘Nasty and unprovoked attack’ on shopkeeper leads to suspended sentence, fine and restraining order

A Doddington man punched a March shopkeeper and broke his jaw in a “nasty and completely unprovoked attack” after he accused him of stealing a can of Coke from his shop.

Patrick Doran, 20, was captured on CCTV entering the town’s Family Shopper store on December 9, 2018. When the shop owner reviewed the CCTV he felt it showed Doran stealing a can of Coke.

Later the same day the shop owner and a colleague were in a local pub when they saw Doran. The victim confronted him about the alleged theft and they decided to discuss the matter outside.

Once outside, the pair chatted normally, but then Doran suddenly started to become aggressive and punched the victim in the face, which caused him to fall to the ground. The incident was captured on CCTV.

According to witnesses, Doran then punched the victim again before going back into the pub.

The victim went to hospital in Peterborough where he was treated for a fractured jaw. When interviewed by police, Doran initially said he punched the victim in self-defence, but the CCTV footage showed no evidence of aggression on the victim’s part.

Doran, of Benwick Road, pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm without intent and was handed a 10-month sentence suspended for 24 months at Cambridge Crown Court yesterday (June 9).

He was handed a five-year restraining order, ordered to carry out 160 hours of unpaid work, and ordered pay more than £900 in compensation and costs.

DC Chris Smith, who investigated, said: “Doran’s violent actions have caused the victim terrible injuries.

“His attack was nasty and completely unprovoked. I am glad justice has been served.”