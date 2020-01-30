Whittlesey primary school welcomes Kings Dyke Brickworks learn more about town's heritage

Paul Fitzjohn from Kings Dyke Brickworks spoke to schoolchildren at Park Lane primary school in Whittlesey about the process of brickmaking. Picture: LAURA COLEMAN Archant

A school in Whittlesey welcomed Kings Dyke Brickworks to learn more about the town's community and industrial heritage.

Paul Fitzjohn, plant manager at Kings Dyke, spoke to year two pupils at Park Lane Primary School about the process of brickmaking as part of their street detectives topic.

After the talk, pupils wrote letters thanking Mr Fitzjohn for his time as well as showing off what they learned.

Mr Fitzjohn said: "I hope the information they learned has stayed with them and will continue to inform their learning, and perhaps even their future careers."

Alison Prince, year two teacher at Park Lane Primary School, said: "Everyone thoroughly enjoyed Paul's visit and it is always great to have visitors in to share their expertise with the children.

"As well as connecting with our science curriculum, Paul's visit also helped the children to develop their English skills during our follow-up letter writing activity."