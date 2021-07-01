News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News

£100 becomes the new deposit fee for Pay at Pump machines

Author Picture Icon

Katie Woodcock

Published: 1:17 PM July 1, 2021    Updated: 1:18 PM July 1, 2021
Drivers will be charged a £100 deposit fee to use the Pay at Pump machines.

Drivers will be charged a £100 deposit fee to use the Pay at Pump machines. - Credit: Google Maps 

Drivers were in for a shock after they found out a new deposit fee has come into circulation at two of the UK’s supermarkets. 

Customers at both Tesco and Sainsburys are now aware they will be charged a £100 deposit fee when attending the supermarkets’ Pay at Pump fuel machines. 

The deposit will be taken out of drivers’ accounts the moment they place their card into the machine. 

Petrol stations will calculate the correct fee once the car has been refuelled, refunding the correct amount of money back to the payment card. 

Tesco previously used a £1 authorisation fee to use their Pay at Pump Machines, but they will now move onto the new £99 deposit. 

You may also want to watch:

Tesco have said on their website that “Under new rules implemented by Mastercard, Visa and American Express, we must now request authorisation from your card issuer before taking payment” 

The system will be rolled out fully across the UK later this year. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Tributes to Cambs foster carer, 36, who died suddenly
  2. 2 Steel framed house builder ordered off flagship estate 
  3. 3 ‘Worst ever racing day’ - Over 9,000 racing pigeons disappear mid-race
  1. 4 CCTV released of diners who ran up £200 bill, and refused to pay
  2. 5 Decapitated bodies unearthed at Roman burial site in Cambs quarry
  3. 6 £413,000 cannabis factory uncovered after British Gas routine check
  4. 7 Missing racing pigeons found in Ireland after mystery disappearance
  5. 8 Prison for burglar shopped in by his mum
  6. 9 Dad, 65, admits stabbing daughter’s ex-partner in Fenland murder
  7. 10 Some could stay in city because of public transport links to new HQ

Do you use pay at pump? If you do, will you be continuing or stopping after the news? 

Let us know: katie.woodcock@archant.co.uk 

Wisbech News
Cambridge News
Ely News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Paul Davies, owner of Top To Toe

Liquidators called into popular Wisbech hair and beauty salon

Louise Hepburn

Author Picture Icon
Waster left. Whittlesey, Peterborough Friday 21 May 2021. Picture by Terry Harris.

Health

Recycling firm goes bust ahead of £55,000 court fines and costs  

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Massive sinkhole appears on New Road in Chatteris

Massive sinkhole appears on busy road

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Scene that greeted police as they arrived at crash on the A15 roundabout at Eye. 

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

'Numerous cars' in roundabout crash

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon