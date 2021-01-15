News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
PCC candidate Darryl Preston calls for resident’s views on county crime

Harry Rutter

Published: 2:24 PM January 15, 2021    Updated: 2:25 PM January 15, 2021
Darryl Preston, the Conservative candidate for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Police and Crime Commissioner, is seeking views from residents. 

The Conservative candidate for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Police and Crime Commissioner is looking to hear from local residents.  

Darryl Preston, a former serving police officer of 30 years, has launched online survey in a bid to get residents’ views on policing across the region.  

He said: “I have policed the county, regularly speaking to residents, and I am very aware of communities’ differing crime priorities.  

“This new online survey will enable me to connect remotely with more local people to understand how they feel about policing where they live. 

“These views are vital to ensure policing addresses local communities’ priorities.  

“The results will also form the basis of my strategic priorities to reduce crime if I’m elected as PCC for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.” 

To answer the survey, visit: www.darrylpreston.org.uk/your-views  

