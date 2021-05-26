Published: 3:02 PM May 26, 2021

Treat to welcome customers back

We’re open indoors again - and we’ve added a fourth room and our lovely back garden.

But that’s it now: there’s absolutely nowhere else for the tearoom to expand.

It’s a treat for us to welcome customers back, and we try to offer a corner of peace and normality.

GEORGE & RACHEL PEACOCK





Community car scheme

Summer is nearly upon us, but the weather seems to have other ideas.

I has been a very very chilly and damp May after a drier and sunnier April than usual. All topsy turvy if you ask me.

I would like to think that we are all looking forward to summer even more this year than normal.

Having been cooped up indoors for such a long lockdown, the prospect of getting outside in the sunshine does seem to be very appealing.

And, of course, we don’t have to wear masks outdoors which is so lovely.

When the sun shines everyone seems to be more cheerful, and the longer evenings mean we can be outside for longer, it’s great I think.

As I write this in May, we are due another super moon, and I am really hoping that the weather will be less cloudy for this one than it was for the last, when we couldn’t see it properly.

This time it is a ‘Blood’ super moon, and will be the most spectacular in years because it coincides with a lunar eclipse.

We also had a swarm of bees at the back of my house in May which were collected by a bee keeper, that doesn’t happen too often and was fascinating to watch as he collected them.

The swarm was in a fir tree and looked like a giant fir cone, about two feet long. Quite a spectacular phenomenon too.

The number of people who have been requiring our services has also been quite phenomenal too.

We have been kept very busy, often doing more than one journey in a day each, mostly medical, hospital, doctors, dentist, chiropodist, vaccinations, but also hairdressers.

And while we can only take you one at a time in our cars as per government recommendations, we are doing what we can and sometimes using two cars if necessary.

If there is someone in the village who thinks that they would like to volunteer and do some good for the community, maybe give something back if they have been helped in any way, it would be lovely to hear from you.

The number is the same for volunteering as it is for requesting help with transport.

If you need transport, please give me as much notice as you can so I can do my best to help you, and call me on 07563 782938.

I will do my best to answer straight away, but I may be driving, in which case I will call you back as soon as I can.

And remember that the line is live between 9am and 5pm Monday to Friday.

JO JAMES, Wimblington with March Community Car Scheme co-ordinator





Cricket club meeting

Chatteris Town Football Club's annual meeting will take place at West Street on Sunday June 13 at 12pm.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be limited places available.

If you would like to attend, please email us by Friday June 11 at chatteristownfootballclub@gmail.com.

VICKY BENNETT, CTFC secretary and safeguarding/welfare officer





Kirkland Cup

The Kirkland Cup Competition starts next week, having missed 2020 due to Covid-19.

It was the first year it had not been played for since 1938.

The cup is presently being held by Chatteris A.

Four clubs - Chatteris, City of Ely, March U-19, and Witcham - are playing a mini-league system again.

There will be 15 x 8 ball overs, with bowlers restricted to three overs.

Trial innovation this year is the introduction of a fielding circle throughout the game.

Fixtures next week: City of Ely v Witcham, March U-19's v Chatteris.

JOHN GOTHARD





Brief comment on English Grammar

Re the "sat" participle, it just about passes muster. But it is a colloquial, dialectal or regional use; not standard English.

Maggie Thatcher, whom I do NOT admire, nevertheless used the strong or masculine participle in her retort: "He's FRIT, Mr Speaker, FRIT - as they say in Lincolnshire.

"No one had any doubt what was meant! I also liked her retort This Lady's not for turning!" which echoed the title of a Christopher Fry play from 1948 The Lady's not for Burning set in the 1400s where a soldier yearns to die and a witch does not!

Had the journalist used "seated" this would have spiritual connotations undeserved by the nasty behaviour alleged. They could have simply said "was at the same table."

Mainly I am not exercised by errors in print, except the "grocer's apostrophe". I used to advise my students: when in doubt leave it out - as most regular nouns in English are made plural with an "s".

But we all have our pet hobby horse, not acknowledging the invincible march of time over our language use. (Yes, I hear you, D.Silver.)

Mine is "I am good" in response to the phatic communion ( meaningless polite convention) of "How are you?"

I long to scream: " Who told you? And in what respect? Have you won the London marathon, the Round the World Yacht Race, even the Great British Sewing Bee?

The predictive answer in phatic communion is "I'm well, or fine , thank you." Anything more meaningful eg an analysis of your medical condition, is not required, in fact would be most unwelcome!

The question is no more meaningful than arguably the shortest conversation illustrating Yorkshireness . First man "Owt?" Second man "Nowt!" First Man "Nacht".

H PARRY (B.A.Hons English; M.A Applied Linguistics; Law Conversion Degree) of Wisbech



