Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Shoppers take up the mannequin challenge in Wisbech store

PUBLISHED: 16:05 17 December 2018 | UPDATED: 16:05 17 December 2018

Live mannequin event at Peacocks in Wisbech. Ben Teun. Picture: IAN CARTER

Live mannequin event at Peacocks in Wisbech. Ben Teun. Picture: IAN CARTER

AdGarry Samuels

Shoppers had a chance to try life as a mannequin when a Wisbech store held a modelling challenge.

Live mannequin event at Peacocks in Wisbech. Emma Whitmore and Amber Maryon. Picture: IAN CARTERLive mannequin event at Peacocks in Wisbech. Emma Whitmore and Amber Maryon. Picture: IAN CARTER

Peacocks in the Horsefair Shopping Centre let customers dress up in outfits of their choice to pose in the window for passers by.

Glenn Hyam, manager, said: “One of our stores in Scotland held a similar event and it went really well so we thought we would give it a go.

“We had a man in a Santa suit, some young girls, children with parents.

“It was a bit of a last minute festive thing, so we hope to hold it again next year with more notice, so that more people can come along and have fun with it.”

Live mannequin event at Peacocks in Wisbech. Emma Whitmore and Amber Maryon. Picture: IAN CARTERLive mannequin event at Peacocks in Wisbech. Emma Whitmore and Amber Maryon. Picture: IAN CARTER

The idea is growing. A Peacocks store on Penllyn Road in Caernarfon, Wales, is advertising for volunteers to get involved with their live mannequin event for this weekend’s last few shopping days before Christmas.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Driver flees police after head-on crash in Whittlesey town centre

Two cars have collided in Whittlesey town centre. Picture: SUBMITTED

Driver suffers ‘serious injuries’ after Fenland ditch crash that saw driver’s head smash through van front window

Pictures from the scene where a van driver’s head was forced through the front window of the van they were driving. Picture: TWITTER / @FENCOPS

The best and the worst performing schools in Fenland are highlighted after new tough SATS exams

Thomas Eaton Primary School in Wimblington is in the bottom five primary schools in Cambridgeshire.

Back Two and children from Burrowmoor perform at Mayor of March’s civic carol service

Mayors and council dignitaries from other parts of the county were among guests at the annual Mayor of March's civic carol service held at St Peter's church, March. Picture: IAN CARTER

Police hunt for attacker who left man with ‘minor injuries’ following road rage incident in Wisbech

A man has been left with minor injuries following a road rage incident in Wisbech. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

The incident happened on Sunday (December 16) at the roundabout on the A47-A1101 Elm High Road in Wisbech. Picture: Google Streetview

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

Dip Farm Pitch and Putt, Lowestoft, will be shut down later this month. Photo: Sentinel Leisure Trust.

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

The Woodman on North Walsham road, Norwich. landlord Darren Reilly. Photo by Simon Finlay

‘You’re a really kind man’ - mystery stranger thanked by Norwich nurses after paying for group’s Christmas meal

The Vine pub in Norwich, where the kind stranger paid for the nurses' Christmas meal. Pic: Sonya Duncan.

Parents slam Norfolk academy’s ‘unfair’ disco to reward high attendance

Wayland Academy Norfolk has been criticised by parents for organising a 'rewards disco' for pupils with high attendance through the autumn term. Picture: TEN Group

Latest from the Cambs Times

Driver flees police after head-on crash in Whittlesey town centre

Two cars have collided in Whittlesey town centre. Picture: SUBMITTED

Champion Chatteris boxer Jordan Gill goes back to school to give inspiring talk to Cromwell Community College students

Champion Chatteris boxer Jordan Gill goes back to school to give inspiring talk to students. Picture: FUTURE FIRST.

Sam Mechelewski Murder Trial: Accused disposed of man’s belongings days after murder

Cambridge Crown Court

Father Christmas, snow, hot soup and delighted faces as Wisbech Bandstand hosts a highly successful Christmas concert with Manea Band

Christmas concert at Wisbech Bandstand was a great success. Manea Band and Father Christmas were among the attracts - and there was a snow storm for the children. Picture; IAN CARTER

Athletics: Three Counties trio tackle Thetford Trail 10k

Three Counties Running Club trio Sarah Melton-Whitelam, Lee and Sarah Johnson at Thetford
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists