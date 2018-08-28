Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Discover the orangery in talks for the winter season at Peckover House

PUBLISHED: 10:21 02 January 2019 | UPDATED: 10:21 02 January 2019

Winter opening times at Peckover House, Wisbech

Winter opening times at Peckover House, Wisbech

Archant

Discover the secrets of a National Trust winter garden when Peckover House opens its doors for the season leading up to Spring.

With midwinter just passed and spring on the distant horizon, the Trust says it is a perfect time to enjoy the peace of the setting.

Diane Smith, of Peckover House, said: “The garden of the National Trust’s Peckover House, glorious in every season, still manages to keep some secrets to itself.

“One of those is perhaps the peace, calm and subtle beauty of wintertime, when the scents of flowering shrubs and multitudes of early bulbs are so much in evidence.

“Another of its secrets can perhaps be found in the orangery, where this winter’s garden talks will take place.”

Gardener in charge Jenny Windsor said: “Our Behind the Scenes talks in the orangery will explain about how we care for our wonderful three hundred year old orange trees.

“Come and find one of the team in the orangery at 2pm and inhale the scent of orange blossom while listening to the history.”

With warming soup and hot drinks available in the Reed Barn Tea Room, a stroll along the winter pathways can be the perfect way to spend a weekend afternoon.

• The garden of Peckover House opens for its winter season at weekends only from Saturday January 12 to Sunday February 17, between noon and last admission at 3.30pm. Talks will be held each afternoon at 2pm in the Orangery.

• From Saturday February 23 the property returns to its normal season opening.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Popular local man “Speedy” takes slow steps in his recovery after being left for dead in an attack in Chatteris

Almost £1,900 has been raised for Robert Lea, known as Speedy, after he was attacked in Chatteris and left hospitalised requiring life support on Christmas Eve. Picture: FAMILY/GOFUNDME.

Thieves use ‘keyless entry’ technology to break into March family’s car – stealing cash, cards and child’s in-car television

A March familys car was broken into during the early hours of Sunday, December 30. Picture: FACEBOOK

Firefighters tackle ‘deliberate’ blaze involving three vehicles for nearly two hours on Creek Road in March

Two vans and a 4x4 car were set alight in a deliberate attack in March on Friday, December 28. Picture: CAMBS FIRE

Murder investigation launches after a man dies five days after being stabbed in his home

Andrew Sammons, of Wisbech, died after he was stabbed in his home two days before Christmas.

Brewster is looking for his happy new year home

Brewster is looking for his forever home. He is currently in foster care with Ravenswood Pet Rescue

Most Read

Man found dead at community centre car park

A body of a man was found at Hellesdon Community Centre car park. Picture: Submitted

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

A crash on New Year's Eve shut the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

Care home where residents were left with cold cups of tea and food out of reach rated inadequate again

Larchwood Nursing Home, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Man injured at travellers’ site taken to hospital

A man who was injured at the Roundwell Park Travellers' site, in Costessey, was taken to hospital. Photo: Denise Bradley

Norwich road reopened following crash

Watton Road in Colney, Norwich, near Spire Hospital, was blocked for three hours follwoing a crash. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Cambs Times

Murder investigation launches after a man dies five days after being stabbed in his home

Andrew Sammons, of Wisbech, died after he was stabbed in his home two days before Christmas.

Car bursts into flames after ‘uninsured drink driver’ tries to escape police on steel rim of wheels down A1

Shocking images show the car after it burst into flames near Peterborough after driving down the A1 without any tyres. Picture: POLICING PETERBOROUGH

Discover the orangery in talks for the winter season at Peckover House

Winter opening times at Peckover House, Wisbech

Demand on NHS 111 service on the increase in Cambridgeshire

NHS 111

Brewster is looking for his happy new year home

Brewster is looking for his forever home. He is currently in foster care with Ravenswood Pet Rescue
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists