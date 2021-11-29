Pedestrian dies after being struck by two cars in Whittlesey - Credit: Police-stock

A pedestrian died after being struck by two cars in Whittlesey on Saturday.

The man was crossing the roundabout linking the A605 with the B1093 at about 5.35pm when the collision took place.

Paramedics attended but the pedestrian, a 76-year-old man from Yaxley, died at the scene.

The drivers of the vehicles involved, a black Ford Focus and a silver Mercedes CLK270, stopped at the scene and have been spoken to by police.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or believes they saw either vehicle in the build up to it, is asked to visit here www.cambs.police.uk/report or call 101 quoting incident 369 of November 27.