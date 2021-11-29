News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News

Pedestrian killed crossing road

Author Picture Icon

John Elworthy

Published: 10:53 AM November 29, 2021
Pedestrian dies after being struck by two cars in Whittlesey

Pedestrian dies after being struck by two cars in Whittlesey - Credit: Police-stock

A pedestrian died after being struck by two cars in Whittlesey on Saturday. 

The man was crossing the roundabout linking the A605 with the B1093 at about 5.35pm when the collision took place. 

Paramedics attended but the pedestrian, a 76-year-old man from Yaxley, died at the scene. 

The drivers of the vehicles involved, a black Ford Focus and a silver Mercedes CLK270, stopped at the scene and have been spoken to by police. 

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or believes they saw either vehicle in the build up to it, is asked to visit here www.cambs.police.uk/report or call 101 quoting incident 369 of November 27. 

Cambs Live
Whittlesey News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Facebook live stream as man arrested for child sex offences

Cambs Live

Man, 33, confronted live on Facebook for alleged child sex offences

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Derrick and Pauline Bedford of Coates

Obituary

Wife pays tribute to man who 'loved doing things for everyone else'

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Peterborough’s Amazon is closed

Cambs Live | Updated

WATCH: Extinction Rebellion block Amazon warehouse

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Co-op store in Badgeney Road, March received makeover

Convenience store transformed thanks to £116k facelift

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon