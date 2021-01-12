Published: 5:59 PM January 12, 2021

John Ulliot, 32, of Reeves Way, was pronounced dead at the scene at the scene of a collision in Wimblington on Monday. - Credit: Family

A 32-year-old father of two who died in a collision with a Mitsubishi L200 in Wimblington had lost his new born son just before Christmas.

Police were called at about 7am on Monday to reports of a collision involving a silver Mitsubishi L200 and a pedestrian on the A141.

The pedestrian, John Ulliot, 32, of Reeves Way, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The family of Mr Ulliot said today: “Our beloved son John sadly passed away and we are devasted. John leaves behind his fiancée Sarah and two beautiful sons, Sammie and Noah.

"This is yet another devastating blow for the family, as John sadly lost his new-born son Dean just before Christmas.

You may also want to watch:

“He also leaves behind his mum, dad, brothers Ricki and Wade and his sister Kerrie.”

The driver of the Mitsubishi, a man in his 50s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision or anyone who saw the vehicles in the moments leading up to the incident.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage should call 101 or report online quoting incident 39 of January 11.