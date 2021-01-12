Dad of two killed on Fen road
- Credit: Family
A 32-year-old father of two who died in a collision with a Mitsubishi L200 in Wimblington had lost his new born son just before Christmas.
Police were called at about 7am on Monday to reports of a collision involving a silver Mitsubishi L200 and a pedestrian on the A141.
The pedestrian, John Ulliot, 32, of Reeves Way, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The family of Mr Ulliot said today: “Our beloved son John sadly passed away and we are devasted. John leaves behind his fiancée Sarah and two beautiful sons, Sammie and Noah.
"This is yet another devastating blow for the family, as John sadly lost his new-born son Dean just before Christmas.
You may also want to watch:
“He also leaves behind his mum, dad, brothers Ricki and Wade and his sister Kerrie.”
The driver of the Mitsubishi, a man in his 50s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Most Read
- 1 It took 10 years but historic consent signed off for 1,000 homes
- 2 Thieves steal all four wheels from healthcare worker’s car overnight
- 3 Sonic boom hits region: ‘Thought my windows were going to blow’
- 4 Paramedic guilty of raping a patient and of sexual assault in his ambulance
- 5 GPs begin vaccinating care home residents and staff
- 6 Man who invited children to use his hot tub breached police order
- 7 BMW caught speeding at 130mph in thick fog - with children on board, too
- 8 Dad of two killed on Fen road
- 9 Mum-of-four shows off dramatic eight stone weight loss transformation
Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision or anyone who saw the vehicles in the moments leading up to the incident.
Anyone with information or dashcam footage should call 101 or report online quoting incident 39 of January 11.