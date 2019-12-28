Advanced search

New performing arts group to bring dance and drama to March

28 December, 2019 - 09:30
A new performing arts group is set to bring drama and dance events to the heart of the Fens.

A new performing arts group is set to bring drama and dance events to the heart of the Fens. Picture: GROUP

A new performing arts group is set to bring drama and dance events to the heart of the Fens.

A new performing arts group is set to bring drama and dance events to the heart of the Fens.

The Moonshot Performance Company has been set up by Rachel Webber and Alan Hooks.

The company will launch at the Town Hall in March on January 10 and 11 with a short performance of the comedy 'Last Tango In March' by David Tristram.

It follows the story of a struggling drama group that is finding it difficult to survive due to financial worries and dwindling audiences.

The performance will start at 7.30pm.

It will be partnered with a Macmillan coffee evening from 6.30pm with tea, coffee and cake available with the opportunity to relax and chat.

Tickets are £5 for the show and are available on the door or at Panini's.

Or visit www.moonshotperformancecompany.co.uk or on their Facebook page.

