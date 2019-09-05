Advanced search

More than 3,000 people in Cambridgeshire visited Citizens Advice last year

05 September, 2019 - 10:38
More than 3,000 people visited Citizens Advice in Cambridgeshire. Picture: ARCHANT

More than 3,000 people visited Citizens Advice in Cambridgeshire last year to talk about benefits.

The charity revealed that residents from East Cambs and Fenland had mostly turned to advisers for help on tax credits and Universal Credit.

It comes as the Citizens Advice celebrated 80 years of service across England and Wales on September 4.

A spokesperson for Citizens Advice Rural Cambs said: "We are incredibly proud to mark 80 years of providing free, independent and confidential advice for people across England and Wales.

"Locally, we are committed to helping as many people as we can so they can find the knowledge and confidence they need to move forward, whoever they are and whatever their problem.

"We're here for anyone who needs free, impartial and independent advice."

Across England and Wales, Citizens Advice helped 100,000 more people this year compared to last, with a total of 2.7 million people helped by the charity and its network.

The charity was formed at the onset of World War II. It originally helped people deal with the impacts of war, such as rationing, evacuation and losing their home in the Blitz.

