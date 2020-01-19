Dazzling show for performing arts group helps raise money for cancer charity

Nearly £100 was raised by a new March performing arts group in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.

The Moonshot Performance Company showcased The Last Tango on January 11 and 12 at the Town Hall in Market Place.

The performances were followed by coffee and cake and the proceeds of £95.36 were presented to the March and Chatteris branch of the charity.

The Last Tango followed the story of a struggling drama group that is finding it difficult to survive due to financial worries and dwindling audiences.

Linda Gill, who works Macmillan, said: "Thank you to all those who contributed.

"Local Macmillan committee members and helpers are happy to attend and support any fundraising events.

"Our picture shows everyone in the Last Tango production along with Ann Cross, Macmillan committee member and helper Margaret Bishop."

Anyone interested in volunteering for Macmillan Cancer Support can call 07801 307050.

The Moonshot Performance Company has been set up by Rachel Webber and Alan Hooks.