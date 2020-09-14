Advanced search

Person pronounced dead after being struck by commuter train in Fens

PUBLISHED: 10:52 14 September 2020 | UPDATED: 11:01 14 September 2020

A person has died after being struck by a train in March. Picture: Archant

Harry Rutter/Archant

A person has died after being struck by a train in March, the British Transport Police have confirmed.

Officers were called to the line between March and Whittlesey at around 7am this morning following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

A spokesperson for the British Transport Police said: “Paramedics also attended but a person has sadly been pronounced dead at the scene.

“Officers are now working to identify the person and establish the full circumstances behind their death.”

Services across the region are expected to be affected until at least midday, with trains cancelled in March, Whittlesey, Ely and Peterborough.

A spokesperson for East Midlands Railway said: “After a person was hit by a train earlier between Peterborough and Ely our trains on the Liverpool/Nottingham/Norwich route are expected to run normal shortly.

“Emergency services have completed their investigations and cleared the scene.

“Network Rail are in the process of carrying out testing of the level crossing near where the incident took place, this is likely to be completed by 1100.”

Greater Anglia tweeted: “Due to emergency services dealing with an incident between March and Whittlesea, all lines are blocked.

“Train services running through these stations may be cancelled, delayed or revised. Disruption is expected until 10:00.”

Although in an update from National Rail, they predict disruption will continue until at least 12pm this afternoon following the incident.

A spokesperson said: “All lines are currently blocked between March and Whittlesea whilst emergency services deal with an incident.

“Trains between Ely and Peterborough will be cancelled and revised, CrossCountry and East Midlands Railway services will not run between Ely and Peterborough.

“Greater Anglia services will not run between March and Peterborough and we anticipate disruption will continue until 12:00.

“Buses have been requested to operate between Ely, March and Peterborough. These are expected to be made available from 09:00.”

