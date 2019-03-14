Arsonists set parked Vauxhall Astra car alight at side of Lincoln Road in Peterborough

Dramatic images show the extent of the deliberate car fire which took place on Monday (March 11) on Lincoln Road, Peterborough. Picture: CAMBS FIRE CAMBS FIRE

A silver Vauxhall Astra went up in flames on Monday night after arson attackers set the car alight in Millfield, Peterborough.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Dramatic images show the extent of the deliberate car fire which took place on Monday (March 11) on Lincoln Road, Peterborough. Picture: CAMBS FIRE Dramatic images show the extent of the deliberate car fire which took place on Monday (March 11) on Lincoln Road, Peterborough. Picture: CAMBS FIRE

The attackers caught fire to the vehicle on Lincoln Road at around 8.40pm on March 11 – dramatic photos show the large flames coming from the car.

Firefighters from Dogsthorpe were dispatched and tackled the deliberate blaze for more than half an hour before returning to their station.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue said: “At 8.42pm on Monday one crew from Dogsthorpe was called to the fire on Lincoln Road in Millfield, Peterborough.”

The incident stunned shoppers as the fire was started just metres away from one of the convenience stores on the stretch of road.

Dramatic images show the extent of the deliberate car fire which took place on Monday (March 11) on Lincoln Road, Peterborough. Picture: CAMBS FIRE Dramatic images show the extent of the deliberate car fire which took place on Monday (March 11) on Lincoln Road, Peterborough. Picture: CAMBS FIRE

“We arrived to find a car on fire. Wearing breathing apparatus we extinguished the fire using a hose reel and returned to our station by 9.25pm. The cause of the fire was deliberate,” the spokesman added.

Anyone with information should contact police by visiting www.cambs.police.uk to submit an online report or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.