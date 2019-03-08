Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Do you know this man? Transport police want to question him after he got off train at Peterborough and allegedly assaulted a member of staff

PUBLISHED: 17:05 27 June 2019

Do you know who this man is? British Transport Police are investigating an assault at Peterborough station where a member of rail staff was punched by a man who had no ticket, would like to identify him in connection with the incident. Picture; BRITISH TRANSPORT POLICE

Do you know who this man is? British Transport Police are investigating an assault at Peterborough station where a member of rail staff was punched by a man who had no ticket, would like to identify him in connection with the incident. Picture; BRITISH TRANSPORT POLICE

Archant

A man who assaulted a member of staff when he got off a train without a ticket is being sought by British Transport Police.

Do you know who this man is? British Transport Police are investigating an assault at Peterborough station where a member of rail staff was punched by a man who had no ticket, would like to identify him in connection with the incident. Picture; BRITISH TRANSPORT POLICE Do you know who this man is? British Transport Police are investigating an assault at Peterborough station where a member of rail staff was punched by a man who had no ticket, would like to identify him in connection with the incident. Picture; BRITISH TRANSPORT POLICE

Officers are investigating the assault where a member of rail staff was punched by the man who had no ticket.

At around 11.40am on 6 June, a Greater Anglia member of staff approached a man and asked to see his ticket. The man had no ticket and was issued with a penalty notice.

You may also want to watch:

When the train arrived into Peterborough station, the man became increasingly aggressive, before swinging a punch at the victim.

A transport police spokesman said: "Fortunately the victim, a man in his forties, did not sustain any serious injuries.

"Officers believe the man shown in these CCTV images may have information which could help them investigate."

If you know who he is, contact BTP by sending a text to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 190048828. Or you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Most Read

Father and son beaten by gang of teens as they tried to stop them damaging cars and fences

Men injured as they tried to break-up late night fight in March. Picture: GOOGLE/STREET VIEW.

Out of control dog in Chatteris forces couple to hide in shop for safety

An out of control dog was reported to police after a couple had to retreat to safety in West Park Street in Chatteris. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Empress Swimming Pool in Chatteris goes back up for auction in London - but fails to sell once again

The Empress Swimming Pool in Chatteris was back up for auction today in London, with a reduced guide price of £200,000.

Watch dash cam footage as drunk driver crashes after driving the wrong way down the A14

Narendran Paramanathan drove the wrong way dopwn the A14

Hundreds of runners embrace the challenge at Insane Terrain event

Muddy good fun as Insane Terrain returns to Doddington. Picture: IAN CARTER.

Most Read

Father and son beaten by gang of teens as they tried to stop them damaging cars and fences

Men injured as they tried to break-up late night fight in March. Picture: GOOGLE/STREET VIEW.

Out of control dog in Chatteris forces couple to hide in shop for safety

An out of control dog was reported to police after a couple had to retreat to safety in West Park Street in Chatteris. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Empress Swimming Pool in Chatteris goes back up for auction in London - but fails to sell once again

The Empress Swimming Pool in Chatteris was back up for auction today in London, with a reduced guide price of £200,000.

Watch dash cam footage as drunk driver crashes after driving the wrong way down the A14

Narendran Paramanathan drove the wrong way dopwn the A14

Hundreds of runners embrace the challenge at Insane Terrain event

Muddy good fun as Insane Terrain returns to Doddington. Picture: IAN CARTER.

Latest from the Cambs Times

Metro Mayor challenged on Kings Dyke funding and when project will be completed

Kings Dyke Whittlesey where a replacement bridge is again threatened by delays after costs rise. Mayor James Palmer has criticised the county council project management of the replacement scheme. Picture; ARCHANT

Do you know this man? Transport police want to question him after he got off train at Peterborough and allegedly assaulted a member of staff

Do you know who this man is? British Transport Police are investigating an assault at Peterborough station where a member of rail staff was punched by a man who had no ticket, would like to identify him in connection with the incident. Picture; BRITISH TRANSPORT POLICE

Wisbech nursery named as one of the region’s top performers following perfect review

Wisbech Day Nursery with their award for reaching the top 20 day nurseries in the East of England. Picture: SARAH VICK

Fenland District councillors approve one planning application and refuse two others

Cllr Dave Connor who is the newly appointed chairman of Fenland Council planning committe. Picture: ARCHANT.

Man released from two-vehicle crash in Wisbech

The aftermath after a two-vehicle collision in Wisbech. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE FIRE & RESCUE SERVICE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists