Peterborough bus station re-opened after ‘BOMB scare’ that evacuated the area – cordons have been taken down

PUBLISHED: 12:56 07 January 2019 | UPDATED: 12:56 07 January 2019

Peterborough city bus station has been re-opened following a ‘bomb scare’ which later turned out to be nothing.

The station was cordoned off this morning (January 7) after a “suspicious item” was discovered.

The package was later found to be “not suspicious” and within half an hour the cordons we re-lifted and the station was open again.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We received a call at 11.15am to reports of a suspicious item at the bus station.

“It was evacuated as a result and a cordon was set up. Officers were on scene dealing with the situation.”

At the time, Stagecoach Peterborough tweeted: “Peterborough city is on police shut down due to a bomb scare alert.

“Currently Westgate, Lincoln Road and Broadway are shut to us as well as Queensgate.”

The police spokesman added: “The package was not suspicious, the cordons have been taken down and the bus station re-opened.”

