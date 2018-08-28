Peterborough bus station re-opened after ‘BOMB scare’ that evacuated the area – cordons have been taken down
PUBLISHED: 12:56 07 January 2019 | UPDATED: 12:56 07 January 2019
GOOGLE MAPS
Peterborough city bus station has been re-opened following a ‘bomb scare’ which later turned out to be nothing.
The station was cordoned off this morning (January 7) after a “suspicious item” was discovered.
The package was later found to be “not suspicious” and within half an hour the cordons we re-lifted and the station was open again.
A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We received a call at 11.15am to reports of a suspicious item at the bus station.
“It was evacuated as a result and a cordon was set up. Officers were on scene dealing with the situation.”
At the time, Stagecoach Peterborough tweeted: “Peterborough city is on police shut down due to a bomb scare alert.
“Currently Westgate, Lincoln Road and Broadway are shut to us as well as Queensgate.”
The police spokesman added: “The package was not suspicious, the cordons have been taken down and the bus station re-opened.”