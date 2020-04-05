Coronavirus: In Peterborough today advice on social distancing at bus stops goes unheeded

Crowds forming at Bus stops, Lincoln Road, Peterborough Sunday 05 April 2020. Picture by Terry Harris. © Terry Harris

Advice given by those travelling by bus couldn’t be any clearer, but in Peterborough today those messages appear not to have got through to everyone.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Crowds forming at Bus stops, Lincoln Road, Peterborough Sunday 05 April 2020. Picture by Terry Harris. Crowds forming at Bus stops, Lincoln Road, Peterborough Sunday 05 April 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

Stagecoach says to only travel if your journey is essential “but if it is essential, we have some advice on how to social distance when getting one of our services” says Stagecoach.

And top of their tips is to “practice social distancing at the bus stop”.

Stagecoach says to “make sure where possible to keep a safe distance when queuing”.

They also advice to keep a safe distance between yourself, the driver and other passengers when boarding or leaving the bus.

Crowds forming at Bus stops, Lincoln Road, Peterborough Sunday 05 April 2020. Picture by Terry Harris. Crowds forming at Bus stops, Lincoln Road, Peterborough Sunday 05 April 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

As these photographs taken today in Lincoln Road, Peterborough, the word about social distancing whilst waiting for a bus seems to need to be stepped up.

Crowds forming at Bus stops, Lincoln Road, Peterborough Sunday 05 April 2020. Picture by Terry Harris. Crowds forming at Bus stops, Lincoln Road, Peterborough Sunday 05 April 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

Crowds forming at Bus stops, Lincoln Road, Peterborough Sunday 05 April 2020. Picture by Terry Harris. Crowds forming at Bus stops, Lincoln Road, Peterborough Sunday 05 April 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.