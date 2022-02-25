News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Peterborough Cathedral will light up blue and yellow for Ukraine tonight

Rosie Boon

Published: 12:15 PM February 25, 2022
Peterborough Cathedral will light up in blue and yellow tonight (February 25) for peace between Ukraine and Russia. 

In a call for peace in the developing situation between Russia and Ukraine, Peterborough Cathedral will be lit in blue and yellow colours.  

Blue and yellow symbolises the Ukrainian flag and will be lit up this evening (Feburary 25).  

The lights come in advance of the day of prayer for peace on Sunday (February 27). The prayer of peace has been called for by the Archbishops of Canterbury and York.  

Peterborough Cathedral invites people to join them in prayer for' the people of Ukraine, for all who take decisions around the world, and for the people and leaders of Russia.'  

There is a prayer station in the Cathedral which people can visit.  

A prayer station for peace has been set up in Peterborough Cathedral.

The Archbishops of York and Canterbury said in a statement: "Many of us will have troubled hearts as we watch with horror the attack by Russia on Ukraine.

"As we have already said, this attack is an act of evil, imperilling as it does the relative peace and security that Europe has enjoyed for so long.  

“The attack by one nation on a free, democratic country has rightly provoked outrage, sanctions and condemnation.

"We lament with the people of Ukraine, and we pray for the innocent, the frightened and those who have lost loved ones, homes, and family.

"We continue to call for a ceasefire and the withdrawal of Russian forces as well as wide-ranging efforts to ensure peace, stability and security." 


