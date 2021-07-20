News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News

Dance on the moon at cathedral's silent disco

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 1:06 PM July 20, 2021    Updated: 1:10 PM July 20, 2021
'One Small Step' is now at Peterborough Cathedral

'One Small Step' - a giant representation of the lunar surface, created by the renowned sculptor and artist Peter Walker using imagery from NASA - is now at Peterborough Cathedral. - Credit: Peterborough Cathedral

Visitors to Peterborough Cathedral will soon be able to dance on the moon at a silent disco like never before.

Taking place atop sculptor Peter Walker's artwork 'One Small Step', the dancefloor will be the giant image of all the craters and details of the lunar rock.

DJ Zed Malik will be choosing the tunes, so grab a headset, choose your channel, and silently dance the night away on the surface of the moon. 

'One Small Step' is now at Peterborough Cathedral

'One Small Step' - a giant representation of the lunar surface, created by the renowned sculptor and artist Peter Walker using imagery from NASA - is now at Peterborough Cathedral - Credit: Peterborough Cathedral

There will also be a tuck shop and drinks on sale (no food and drink are allowed on 'One Small Step').

The event takes place from 7-9pm on Saturday July 31 and flat-heeled shoes must be worn to go onto One Small Step!

It will be run in accordance with government Covid regulations in place at the time.

Choristers tried out making a moon footprint at Peterborough Cathedral

'One Small Step' - a giant representation of the lunar surface, created by the renowned sculptor and artist Peter Walker using imagery from NASA - is now at Peterborough Cathedral. Choristers tried out making a moon footprint - Credit: Peterborough Cathedral

Tickets, which cost £7 per person, can be booked online.

You may also want to watch:

The silent disco is part of the 'Walking on the Moon' event, which is at the cathedral until October 31.


Most Read

  1. 1 Fens crime gang ‘boss’ jailed
  2. 2 Police appeal for witnesses after motorcyclist killed
  3. 3 Motor cyclist killed in March crash  
  1. 4 Fen amputees lift FA Disability Cup after dramatic final
  2. 5 ‘Hero’ student steps in to help at kebab shop fire 
  3. 6 Family of man who died at quarry plead with people not to swim
  4. 7 Offensive graffiti: Resident calls for action over 'plain vandalism'
  5. 8 Third bid to bring 1,000 jobs and new retail park to city  
  6. 9 Over £8m National Lottery grant will transform Great Fen
  7. 10 Campsite and heritage centre approved near birdwatching spot
Cambridgeshire

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Neale-Wade Academy has excluded five of its pupils after they started a racist attack on at least one other student.

Neale Wade Academy

Five excluded from school after racist attack in Euro 2020 aftermath

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
Nene Parade in March where the road is on the brink of collapse.

Cambridgeshire County Council

Road closure fails to ease street collapse fears nine months on

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
NSPCC says grooming has quadrupled in Cambridgeshire PHOTO: John Challicom

Education News | Exclusive

Six Cambridgeshire schools named by students on sexual abuse website

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
March Tesco

Crime

Shoplifter falls at Tesco exit, smashing his haul of stolen gin

Louise Hepburn

Author Picture Icon