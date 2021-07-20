Published: 1:06 PM July 20, 2021 Updated: 1:10 PM July 20, 2021

'One Small Step' - a giant representation of the lunar surface, created by the renowned sculptor and artist Peter Walker using imagery from NASA - is now at Peterborough Cathedral. - Credit: Peterborough Cathedral

Visitors to Peterborough Cathedral will soon be able to dance on the moon at a silent disco like never before.

Dance on the Moon 🌗 at our silent disco 🎧 in Peterborough Cathedral on 31 July🕺. Info https://t.co/3LmPeNjN5C #pleaseshare pic.twitter.com/UUrvdjTyo3 — Peterborough Cathedral (@pborocathedral) July 19, 2021

Taking place atop sculptor Peter Walker's artwork 'One Small Step', the dancefloor will be the giant image of all the craters and details of the lunar rock.

DJ Zed Malik will be choosing the tunes, so grab a headset, choose your channel, and silently dance the night away on the surface of the moon.

'One Small Step' - a giant representation of the lunar surface, created by the renowned sculptor and artist Peter Walker using imagery from NASA - is now at Peterborough Cathedral - Credit: Peterborough Cathedral

There will also be a tuck shop and drinks on sale (no food and drink are allowed on 'One Small Step').

The event takes place from 7-9pm on Saturday July 31 and flat-heeled shoes must be worn to go onto One Small Step!

It will be run in accordance with government Covid regulations in place at the time.

'One Small Step' - a giant representation of the lunar surface, created by the renowned sculptor and artist Peter Walker using imagery from NASA - is now at Peterborough Cathedral. Choristers tried out making a moon footprint - Credit: Peterborough Cathedral

Tickets, which cost £7 per person, can be booked online.

You may also want to watch:

The silent disco is part of the 'Walking on the Moon' event, which is at the cathedral until October 31.



