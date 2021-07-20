Dance on the moon at cathedral's silent disco
- Credit: Peterborough Cathedral
Visitors to Peterborough Cathedral will soon be able to dance on the moon at a silent disco like never before.
Taking place atop sculptor Peter Walker's artwork 'One Small Step', the dancefloor will be the giant image of all the craters and details of the lunar rock.
DJ Zed Malik will be choosing the tunes, so grab a headset, choose your channel, and silently dance the night away on the surface of the moon.
There will also be a tuck shop and drinks on sale (no food and drink are allowed on 'One Small Step').
The event takes place from 7-9pm on Saturday July 31 and flat-heeled shoes must be worn to go onto One Small Step!
It will be run in accordance with government Covid regulations in place at the time.
Tickets, which cost £7 per person, can be booked online.
The silent disco is part of the 'Walking on the Moon' event, which is at the cathedral until October 31.
