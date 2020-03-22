Peterborough Cathedral live streams Mothering Sunday service from behind closed doors- and here’s what some of those watching thought and felt about it

For the 1st time in its 900 year history Peterborough Cathedral conducts its Sunday service live to facebook. Pictured Vice Dean Tim Alban-Jones. Peterborough Cathedral, Peterborough Sunday 22 March 2020. Picture by Terry Harris. � Terry Harris

The history of Peterborough Cathedral – founded as a monastic abbey in 654 AD – unexpectedly added a new chapter to its long and glorious history today as it live streamed a Mothering Sunday service from behind closed doors.

For the 1st time in its 900 year history Peterborough Cathedral conducts its Sunday service live to facebook. Pictured Vice Dean Tim Alban-Jones. Peterborough Cathedral, Peterborough Sunday 22 March 2020. Picture by Terry Harris. For the 1st time in its 900 year history Peterborough Cathedral conducts its Sunday service live to facebook. Pictured Vice Dean Tim Alban-Jones. Peterborough Cathedral, Peterborough Sunday 22 March 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

“Undaunted by the challenge of Mothering Sunday with no congregation, the cathedral has been working hard to make sure people can stay connected on this special day,” it boosted on its website.

And so, at 10.30am, began a service in which hundreds joined via social media and with an underdetermined audience in coming days as people connect with it.

Live streamed via the cathedral’s Facebook page., the service, with Holy Communion celebrated on behalf of those not present, included a talk from Canon Sarah Brown, and pre-recorded music from the cathedral choir.

A recording of the choristers singing a special hymn for Mothering Sunday was made early this week, just before their school was closed, so that the clip could not only be included in the live stream but also shared with grandparents and others who might feel isolated at home.

The children ended the video with a cheery ‘Happy Mothering Sunday’ greeting.

A cathedral spokesman said: “A candle was lit on the altar to remember mothers who have died, but also from whom we are separated, especially due to the coronavirus restrictions.

“At the end of the service, a number of candles were lit to remember mothers whose families have asked for them to be prayed for.

“This idea was inspired by a request from an Instagram follower who wanted to remember her own mum. Since then the cathedral has extended the offer across its other social media platforms and many more requests have come in.”

Here are some of comments both during and after the service from the cathedral’s Facebook page

‘This was so lovely’.

‘Thank you so much. I can’t tell you how much comfort this gave. I have a tendency to cry when I feel God’s presence the most and I cried all the way through this. Thank you.’

‘A very good Eucharist and I really felt so much part of it. Thank you, Sarah for a fine sermon as well. The celebration of Word & Sacrament almost tangible. Thank you to all involved.’

‘Well done all involved and thank you. Somehow, I appear to have hit the ‘angry’ emoji! I am not!!! ‘

‘Very nice to celebrate the service with you. Many blessings and warmest regards from Eveliena and Klaas (the Netherlands)’

‘Thank you so much for a wonderful service. It was very emotional but so comforting. Wonderful sermon Sarah.’

‘That was beautiful and made Jim and I feel like we were there in spirit with all our friends in Christ. This is a wonderful way to keep us feeling like part of the Cathedral family. Blessings to all’.

‘Thanks for your sermon and final words that endorse the national message to embrace social distancing to keep everyone safe at this difficult time.’

‘It was amazing to have you in our homes today! Thank you so much’

‘Thank you, Chris,Tim, Sarah & Rowan. Not being at the service in person was hard, I missed the Bread of Life. But the virtual service was as near as you could get the real event!’

‘Thank you so much as I’m watching this from America and I’m from Peterborough and did go to the cathedral so many times’

‘Thank you so much for this beautiful service. We felt we were there with you. It means a lot at this difficult time.’

‘The few, giving to the many - thank you, and God bless you for what you’ve done this morning.’

