Drug dealer jailed for breaching serious crime prevention order

Drug dealer Ayleasha Bennett of Wainwright, Peterborough, has been jailed for breaching a Serious Crime Prevention Order (SCPO). Picture: POLICE Archant

A woman who dealt class A drugs across Cambridgeshire has been jailed for breaching a Serious Crime Prevention Order (SCPO).

Ayleasha Bennett, 33, was issued a SCPO at Cambridge Crown Court in December 2014 when she was sentenced to eight years and nine months for supplying Class A drugs.

Bennett's conviction came as a result of an investigation led by the force's Intelligence and Specialist Crime Department. Enquiries revealed that Bennett had been dealing Class A drugs across Cambridgeshire that had originated from West Yorkshire.

The five-year SCPO began when Bennett completed her jail sentence and stipulated that she must inform police of any changes of address, have only one mobile phone registered in her name and inform police seven days before acquiring or using a new vehicle.

In February 2019, Bennett was released from prison and she spoke to officers to confirm that she fully understood the SCPO and the orders imposed.

However, in the next four months she was found to have breached the order five times including failing to alert police when she drove, failing to disclose a change of address and using a different phone that was not registered in her name.

Bennett was also caught drug driving and driving without a licence and insurance on 23 March last year on the A350 in Wiltshire.

Bennett, of Wainwright, Peterborough, pleaded guilty to breaching her SCPO, drug driving, driving without insurance and driving without a licence. She also pleaded to three additional offences while in prison at HMP Drake Hall including possession of cocaine, possession of a phone and possession with intent to supply class C drugs.

She was sentenced to a total of 18 months in prison at Peterborough Crown Court on Thursday (12 March).

Detective Chief Inspector Chis O'Brien, who leads the Intelligence and Specialise Crime Department, said: 'Bennett repeatedly breached her order, despite being fully aware of the restrictions imposed upon her following her release from prison.

'I hope the sentencing highlights our commitment to tackling serious and organised crime and how robustly we continue to manage court orders, limiting offending behaviour.

'I would like to praise the investigation team for the diligence and commitment to this investigation.'