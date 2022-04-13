Over 30 firefighters tackle blaze at new-build home construction site
- Credit: Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service
Over 30 firefighters tackled a "significant" fire at a building site in Peterborough early this morning (April 13).
Two buildings were involved and the fire was on course to spread to nearby properties and a skip.
Crews from Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service responded to the inferno on Manor Drive, Gunthorpe, at 12.44am.
Separate teams from Stanground, Dogsthorpe, the Peterborough Volunteer Fire Brigade, Thorney, Yaxley and Huntingdon - plus a water carrier from Ramsey - all attended the event.
The firefighters used jets and hose reels to surround the fire and prevent further spread, before finally extinguishing it.
Fire fighters remained on the scene throughout the morning to ensure the safety of the area.
An investigation has now been launched into the cause of the blaze.
A spokesperson from Cambridgeshire Police, who were also called to the incident, said: "We were called at 12.50am today (April 13) with reports of a fire at two adjacent properties under construction in Manor Drive, Peterborough.
“Nobody was injured and an investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.”