Three day visit by Archbishop of Canterbury to Peterborough - in words and photos

The Archbishop of Canterbury enjoyed a three day visit to the diocese of Peterborough. He took part in an eclectic series of events including an attempt at boxing! There was a strong spiritual slant, however, to his visit through meetings, prayer and talks. Picture; PETERBOROUGH DIOCESE Archant

The Archbishop of Canterbury described his three day visit to the Diocese of Peterborough as “amazing”.

The Most Revd Justin Welby was in the diocese meeting people and visiting church projects throughout Peterborough.

His visit took in a walkabout and a chat with shoppers at Queensgate Shopping Centre, as well as a trip to Garden House, a day centre for rough sleepers within the cathedral grounds.

He also popped into the chapel gym in Corby which aims to help local people physically, emotionally, mentally and spiritually. The Archbishop took part in some boxing there and really got into the swing of things!

Archbishop Justin visited the Faizan E Madinah Mosque, where he met members of the community there, addressed a breakfast with business leaders from Peterborough (which you can listen to here) and spoke at a supper with faith leaders from the city, held in the Bishop's Palace.

He also took part in a Q & A with clergy and lay ministers within the diocese, where he said of his visit: “I'm absolutely elated … I've seen signs of the Kingdom here”.

The Archbishop also visited congregations in Dogsthorpe and Welland, before finishing his trip at Peterborough Cathedral, where he launched a new augmented reality app – enabling visitors to take an interactive trail through the cathedral.

Finally, he spoke at the Cathedral's 'Wednesday at One' service. You can listen to this talk here.

He said: “It's been an amazing few days visiting churches in Peterborough diocese – and seeing how Christians here are living out their faith in Jesus Christ.

“It's been a beautiful reminder that whether it's in town centres or rural parishes, church is not about buildings.

“It's about meeting with Christ through one another, serving him and loving those who come. That's how we live out what Jesus told us to do.about meeting with Christ through one another, serving him and loving those who come. That's how we live out what Jesus told us to do.”

