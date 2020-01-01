Advanced search

Range Rover driver who took bend on wrong side of road and caused fatal collision jailed for more than four years

PUBLISHED: 15:21 14 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:21 14 May 2020

Vytautas Kiminius, 35, was driving a Range Rover when he killed 46-year-old Rachel Radwell of Crane Avenue, Yaxley, just after 2am on November 12, 2018, on the B1095, Ramsey Road, Peterborough.

Vytautas Kiminius, 35, was driving a Range Rover when he killed 46-year-old Rachel Radwell of Crane Avenue, Yaxley, just after 2am on November 12, 2018, on the B1095, Ramsey Road, Peterborough.

Archant

Popular veterinary nurse Rachel Radwell lost her life after a motorist taking a sharp bend on the wrong side caused a head-on crash, a court heard.

Vytautas Kiminius, 35, was driving a Range Rover when he killed 46-year-old Rachel Radwell of Crane Avenue, Yaxley, just after 2am on November 12, 2018, on the B1095, Ramsey Road, Peterborough.Vytautas Kiminius, 35, was driving a Range Rover when he killed 46-year-old Rachel Radwell of Crane Avenue, Yaxley, just after 2am on November 12, 2018, on the B1095, Ramsey Road, Peterborough.

Rachel was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, Cambridge, but sadly died later in hospital. The driver of the other car who crashed into her and caused her death escaped uninjured.

Vytautas Kiminius, 35, killed 46-year-old Rachel of Crane Avenue, Yaxley, just after 2am on November 12, 2018, after the crash on the B1095, Ramsey Road, Peterborough.

Kiminius denied dangerous driving but was found guilty following an earlier trial.

Today (Thursday) he was jailed for four years and six months.

Vytautas Kiminius, 35, was driving a Range Rover when he killed 46-year-old Rachel Radwell of Crane Avenue, Yaxley, just after 2am on November 12, 2018, on the B1095, Ramsey Road, Peterborough.Vytautas Kiminius, 35, was driving a Range Rover when he killed 46-year-old Rachel Radwell of Crane Avenue, Yaxley, just after 2am on November 12, 2018, on the B1095, Ramsey Road, Peterborough.

Kiminius, of Sudbury Court, Peterborough, pleaded guilty to causing death by driving his Range Rover while uninsured but denied causing death by dangerous driving. He was found guilty of the offence following a trial in February.

Today (May 14) he was sentenced at Peterborough Crown Court.

Sgt Mark Dollard, from the Road Policing Unit, said: “Rachel was a well-loved family member, friend and colleague who was tragically killed by Kiminius.

“He was driving at night on an unlit road and thought it was okay to cut a blind corner.

Vytautas Kiminius, 35, was driving a Range Rover when he killed 46-year-old Rachel Radwell of Crane Avenue, Yaxley, just after 2am on November 12, 2018, on the B1095, Ramsey Road, Peterborough.Vytautas Kiminius, 35, was driving a Range Rover when he killed 46-year-old Rachel Radwell of Crane Avenue, Yaxley, just after 2am on November 12, 2018, on the B1095, Ramsey Road, Peterborough.

“This put him on the wrong side of the road resulting in him colliding head-on with Rachel’s car. This needs to be a stark warning of the consequences posed by driving dangerously, it destroys lives”.

He said: “I have been amazed by the Radwell family, their patience and understanding throughout this whole investigation.”

Three years ago, Rachell had been short listed for a Vet Nurse of the Year award.

She had been chosen for the Ceva Animal Welfare awards after her work at Wood Green, the animal charity, where she had been based for almost 25 years.

Vytautas Kiminius, 35, was driving a Range Rover when he killed 46-year-old Rachel Radwell of Crane Avenue, Yaxley, just after 2am on November 12, 2018, on the B1095, Ramsey Road, Peterborough.Vytautas Kiminius, 35, was driving a Range Rover when he killed 46-year-old Rachel Radwell of Crane Avenue, Yaxley, just after 2am on November 12, 2018, on the B1095, Ramsey Road, Peterborough.

The charity cares for dogs, cats, small animals like rats and guinea pigs, and its Godmanchester headquarters is one of the largest re-homing centres in Europe.

Rachel helped the centre become the only re-homing charity in the UK to gain gold standard accreditation as a Cat Friendly Clinic in 2015; she also home fostered some of the animals.

Instead of flowers her family requested donations at funeral service in Rachel’s memory for Woodgreen Animal Shelter and the Addenbrooke’s Charitable Trust.

Rachel Radwell (46) was driving along the B1095, Ramsey Road, at about 2.10am when her grey Ford Fiesta was in a collision with a black Range Rover. Rachel was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital but later died as a result of her injuries, B105, Peterborough Monday 12 November 2018. Picture by Terry Harris.Rachel Radwell (46) was driving along the B1095, Ramsey Road, at about 2.10am when her grey Ford Fiesta was in a collision with a black Range Rover. Rachel was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital but later died as a result of her injuries, B105, Peterborough Monday 12 November 2018. Picture by Terry Harris.

Rachel Radwell (46) was driving along the B1095, Ramsey Road, at about 2.10am when her grey Ford Fiesta was in a collision with a black Range Rover. Rachel was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital but later died as a result of her injuries, B105, Peterborough Monday 12 November 2018. Picture by Terry Harris.Rachel Radwell (46) was driving along the B1095, Ramsey Road, at about 2.10am when her grey Ford Fiesta was in a collision with a black Range Rover. Rachel was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital but later died as a result of her injuries, B105, Peterborough Monday 12 November 2018. Picture by Terry Harris.

Rachel Radwell (46) was driving along the B1095, Ramsey Road, at about 2.10am when her grey Ford Fiesta was in a collision with a black Range Rover. Rachel was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital but later died as a result of her injuries, B105, Peterborough Monday 12 November 2018. Picture by Terry Harris.Rachel Radwell (46) was driving along the B1095, Ramsey Road, at about 2.10am when her grey Ford Fiesta was in a collision with a black Range Rover. Rachel was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital but later died as a result of her injuries, B105, Peterborough Monday 12 November 2018. Picture by Terry Harris.

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Fourteen dogs and puppies stolen overnight from kennels near Wisbech

Fourteen dogs and puppies have been stolen in Upwell.

Detective describes ‘horrific and sadistic’ child abuse as ‘worst case I have ever worked on’

Kieran Burton, 28, and Guy Delph, 29,(right) admitted abusing four girls aged between three and 10 over a period of two years, and a fifth for three years from birth. Delph’s girlfriend, Lee Calder, 31, admitted abusing four out of the five girls.

‘Jason was always there, leading from the front’ - tribute paid to retiring principal

Scott Gaskins, head of Littleport and East Cambs Academy, has paid tribute to Jason Wing, who will retire at the end of the academic year. Pictures: NEALE WADE ACADEMY/ARCHANT

Woman attempted to deliver drugs into HMP Whitemoor by embracing prisoner during visit

Charlotte Burgess attempted to deliver Class B drugs into HMP Whitemoor in March by embracing a prisoner during visitor time. Picture: Chris Radburn/PA Archive/PA Images

Charity truckers convoy raises £700 for NHS during coronavirus pandemic

Fenland lorry driver Danny Whitmore is one of the organisers of the NHS charity convoy, which will travel through Fenland villages on its way from Chatteris to Peterborough City Hospital on Thursday May 21. The convoy will leave the Jack's car park at 6.30pm. Picture: DANNY WHITMORE

Most Read

Fourteen dogs and puppies stolen overnight from kennels near Wisbech

Fourteen dogs and puppies have been stolen in Upwell.

Detective describes ‘horrific and sadistic’ child abuse as ‘worst case I have ever worked on’

Kieran Burton, 28, and Guy Delph, 29,(right) admitted abusing four girls aged between three and 10 over a period of two years, and a fifth for three years from birth. Delph’s girlfriend, Lee Calder, 31, admitted abusing four out of the five girls.

‘Jason was always there, leading from the front’ - tribute paid to retiring principal

Scott Gaskins, head of Littleport and East Cambs Academy, has paid tribute to Jason Wing, who will retire at the end of the academic year. Pictures: NEALE WADE ACADEMY/ARCHANT

Woman attempted to deliver drugs into HMP Whitemoor by embracing prisoner during visit

Charlotte Burgess attempted to deliver Class B drugs into HMP Whitemoor in March by embracing a prisoner during visitor time. Picture: Chris Radburn/PA Archive/PA Images

Charity truckers convoy raises £700 for NHS during coronavirus pandemic

Fenland lorry driver Danny Whitmore is one of the organisers of the NHS charity convoy, which will travel through Fenland villages on its way from Chatteris to Peterborough City Hospital on Thursday May 21. The convoy will leave the Jack's car park at 6.30pm. Picture: DANNY WHITMORE

Latest from the Cambs Times

Range Rover driver who took bend on wrong side of road and caused fatal collision jailed for more than four years

Vytautas Kiminius, 35, was driving a Range Rover when he killed 46-year-old Rachel Radwell of Crane Avenue, Yaxley, just after 2am on November 12, 2018, on the B1095, Ramsey Road, Peterborough.

Keep... baking! Villagers get inspired during coronavirus lockdown with bake off challenge

Villagers have been sending snaps of what they have baked during the coronavirus lockdown as part of the Manea Bake Off, from pizzas to Easter cakes. Pictures: SUPPLIED

Villagae care home celebrates VE Day anniversary

Staff and residents at Doddington Court care home celebrated 75 years of VE Day with a socially distanced afternoon tea. Assistant chef Bobby Meywes and chef manager Emma Hunt are pictured. Picture: DODDINGTON COURT

Social enterprise needs £20,000 to survive the coronavirus

Social enterprise Prospects Trust delivered a 'hamper of happiness' to key workers at Highfield Academy Ely. Picture: MAZ BAKER

England Golf chief praises clubs and courses as players flock back to the fairways after coronavirus lockdown

Golfers at Llanymynech Golf Club, Oswestry, where the course crosses the border of England and Wales. The course faces uncertainty as lockdown restrictions on golf are lifted in England from today, but remain in force in Wales. Picture: JACOB KING/PA
Drive 24