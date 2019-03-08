Advanced search

Murder probe launched in Peterborough after woman in her 40s found dead and others injured

PUBLISHED: 11:38 02 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:38 02 July 2019

Murder probe launched in Peterborough after woman in her 40s found dead. Picture; ARCHANT

Archant

A murder investigation has been launched following an incident at a property in Cromwell Road, Peterborough, this morning (2 July).

At about 6.40am officers and paramedics attended the scene following reports of violence. They discovered three people with serious injuries.

A woman in her 40s died at the scene. Another woman, who is in her 30s, and a nine-year-old boy have been taken to hospital for treatment. Their injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

A man in his 40s from Peterborough has been arrested on suspicion of murder and taken to hospital for treatment for minor injuries.

Officers are not currently looking for anyone else in relation to the incident.

Specially trained officers are liaising with the victims and their families.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call police on 101 quoting CC-02072019-0061 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

