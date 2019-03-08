Eighteen-year-old woman facing murder trial
PUBLISHED: 09:52 08 April 2019 | UPDATED: 09:52 08 April 2019
Archant
A woman is due to stand trial accused of murdering a man in Peterborough.
Martyna Ogonowska, 18, of Victoria Place, Peterborough, will face charges of murder and having a bladed article at Cambridge Crown Court tomorrow (April 9).
Filip Jaskiewicz, 23, was found dead in a car in Oakdale Avenue, Stanground, on the morning of Sunday, 21 October, last year.
A post mortem examination concluded he died from a single stab wound to the chest.