Peterborough United pledge support to dementia charity for new season

Peterborough United have chosen the Alzheimer's Society as their chosen charity for the 2019-20 season. From left to right: Kevin Bowyer, Alzheimer's Society Services Manager in Peterborough; Bob Symns, Peterborough United Chief Executive and Jess Chester, Alzheimer's Society Dementia Support Manager in Peterborough. Picture: ALZHEIMER'S SOCIETY Archant

Peterborough United have announced that they will be supporting the Alzheimer's Society as their chosen charity of the year for this season.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ex-Posh player Peter Hindley with his wife Sandra. Picture: ALZHEIMER'S SOCIETY Ex-Posh player Peter Hindley with his wife Sandra. Picture: ALZHEIMER'S SOCIETY

The partnership will help support the charity's work and highlight the various opportunities for people to get involved.

More than 1,900 people live with dementia in Peterborough, including former Posh defender Peter Hindley, who was diagnosed with the disease 12 years ago.

Peter's wife, Sandra, is pleased the club will be supporting the Alzheimer's Society, who is one of many families that receive assistance from the charity's Dementia Resource Centre on Lincoln Road.

You may also want to watch:

Sandra said: "Football clubs receive a great amount of attention and I'm sure this partnership will make meaningful differences to help people understand more about dementia and the support available."

Alzheimer's Society is the UK's leading dementia charity, working to challenge perceptions, fund research and provide care and support.

Bob Symns, chief executive of Peterborough United, said: "The work undertaken at the Dementia Resource Centre here in Peterborough is outstanding, as well as being critical to the city's well-being needs.

"Having had family and loved-ones affected by dementia, it is imperative that we are loud and proud about the truly magnificent support and care that is freely offered here to the people of Peterborough."