Peterborough United pledge support to dementia charity for new season
PUBLISHED: 17:26 03 July 2019 | UPDATED: 17:26 03 July 2019
Peterborough United have announced that they will be supporting the Alzheimer's Society as their chosen charity of the year for this season.
The partnership will help support the charity's work and highlight the various opportunities for people to get involved.
More than 1,900 people live with dementia in Peterborough, including former Posh defender Peter Hindley, who was diagnosed with the disease 12 years ago.
Peter's wife, Sandra, is pleased the club will be supporting the Alzheimer's Society, who is one of many families that receive assistance from the charity's Dementia Resource Centre on Lincoln Road.
Sandra said: "Football clubs receive a great amount of attention and I'm sure this partnership will make meaningful differences to help people understand more about dementia and the support available."
Alzheimer's Society is the UK's leading dementia charity, working to challenge perceptions, fund research and provide care and support.
Bob Symns, chief executive of Peterborough United, said: "The work undertaken at the Dementia Resource Centre here in Peterborough is outstanding, as well as being critical to the city's well-being needs.
"Having had family and loved-ones affected by dementia, it is imperative that we are loud and proud about the truly magnificent support and care that is freely offered here to the people of Peterborough."