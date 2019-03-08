Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Peterborough University is on track to open by September 2022

PUBLISHED: 16:41 05 April 2019

Robert Alexander

Mayor James Palmer (centre) discussing the £6.5million to accelerate the establishment of a University of Peterborough.

Mayor James Palmer (centre) discussing the £6.5million to accelerate the establishment of a University of Peterborough.

Archant

The next phase of funding has been released for the University of Peterborough which is hoped will open its doors to 2,000 students by 2022.

The university is set to address what is seen as skills shortages in the city.

This latest injection of cash demonstrates the importance of the university as a key feature of the devolution deal agreed with central government with the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority.

The authority’s skills committee agreed to the funding release.

John Hill, director of business and skills, said: “There is a long-standing ambition between public sector partners, employers and the residents of Peterborough and the surrounding areas to have a university in the city.

“It is envisaged that the university will offer technical qualifications to meet the need of local businesses as well as collaborative delivery models working with industry shaping the degrees and high level apprenticeships on offer.”

Commitment from the Combined Authority had been called into question with concerns over funding streams for key projects.

The Combined Authority sees the creation and development of the university as critical for the growth of the local economy and in addressing skills shortages as “Peterborough is a cold spot for higher education and skills”.

Capital funding for the project stands at £13.83m from the Combined Authority, which could rise to as much as £20m if required.

Councillor John Holdich, leader of the council, confirmed the timetable for commitment and spending of funds.

Members agreed to release £300,000 of capital funding to deliver planning preparation and procurement of the design and build.

They approved the release of an additional £235,000 for things like management team, best choice of academic partner and business case preparation.

Most Read

Body of man found in river at Sixteen Foot Bank in Stonea

A body of a man has been found in the river at Sixteen Foot Bank in Stonea. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH.

Body of community stalwart Martyn Dent pulled from Sixteen Foot Bank only hours before he was due in court to face child sex charges

Martyn Dent of Wimblington whose body was pulled from the Sixteen Foot at Stonea on Monday morning. Police said his death is not being treated as suspicious. Picture; YOUTUBE

Care home in Whittlesey in special measures after being slammed by CQC for ‘significant safety risks’

Dementia care home Keneydon House in Whittlesey has been placed in special measures after a damning inspection found 'significant risks'. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH.

Stabbing at March train station car park

Four men arrested following a stabbing at March train station.

Chatteris care home voted top 20 in East of England by residents and staff

A care home in Chatteris is rated one of the top 20 in the East of England by residents and their families. Picture: TOMORROW'S GUIDES LTD

Most Read

Body of man found in river at Sixteen Foot Bank in Stonea

A body of a man has been found in the river at Sixteen Foot Bank in Stonea. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH.

Body of community stalwart Martyn Dent pulled from Sixteen Foot Bank only hours before he was due in court to face child sex charges

Martyn Dent of Wimblington whose body was pulled from the Sixteen Foot at Stonea on Monday morning. Police said his death is not being treated as suspicious. Picture; YOUTUBE

Care home in Whittlesey in special measures after being slammed by CQC for ‘significant safety risks’

Dementia care home Keneydon House in Whittlesey has been placed in special measures after a damning inspection found 'significant risks'. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH.

Stabbing at March train station car park

Four men arrested following a stabbing at March train station.

Chatteris care home voted top 20 in East of England by residents and staff

A care home in Chatteris is rated one of the top 20 in the East of England by residents and their families. Picture: TOMORROW'S GUIDES LTD

Latest from the Cambs Times

Tories take 12 of 39 seats on Fenland District Council without a vote being cast after no opposition candidates come forward

These are the 12 either sitting councillors or new candidates standing for Fenland District Council in May and all 12 have been returned unopposed. They are from top left to right: Anne Hay, Maureen Davis, Peter Murphy and Dave Topgood. Middle row from left: Dave Connor, Kay Mayor, Chris Boden and Ian Benney. Bottom from left: Steve Tierney, Andrew Lyn, Dee Laws and David Mason. Picture; ARCHANT

What happened when a nine foot dinosaur - who is running the London Marathon - tried to train a six foot six clown in a Fenland park

A Fenland dinosaur – also known as Darren Wharton – has been at West End Park in March training our reporter / clown, Ben Jolley, ahead of the London Marathon. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

‘All fun and games until someone falls’: Two men caught on camera dangerously climbing and sliding down rooftops in Wisbech

The two men caught on camera dangerously climbing up and sliding down rooftops in Wisbech. Picture: MARIUS MAGILA

LETTER: A poem about fly tipping by Mark Huskinson of Wimblington

One of the most recent incidents of fly tipping on an industrial scale at Mepal.

Level of deceit of Ely pub manager who stole over £7,000 and tried to blame a colleague ‘almost beggars belief’ says police officer who arrested him

The Hereward in Ely where a former manager has been sentenced for stealing £7,000 in weekend takings. The money has not been recovered but the former manager Daniel Perry has been sentenced for the theft and must repay the cash. Picture; STONEGATE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists