Man charged with ‘burglary with intent to steal’ after Wetherspoons pub break-in

William Thornton from Peterborough has been charged following a break-in at the College Arms Wetherspoons pub in the city. Picture: Google Maps Archant

A man has been charged with ‘burglary with intent to steal’ following a break-in at a Cambs city Wetherpoons pub during lockdown.

William Thornton, of Padholme Road in Peterborough, was arrested at around 8.30am on Sunday, June 14 following a break-in at the College Arms pub in the city.

The 44-year-old was arrested on suspicion of burgling the Wetherspoons branch in Broadway and will appear in court today (June 15).

