Man charged with ‘burglary with intent to steal’ after Wetherspoons pub break-in

PUBLISHED: 16:41 15 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:42 15 June 2020

William Thornton from Peterborough has been charged following a break-in at the College Arms Wetherspoons pub in the city. Picture: Google Maps

A man has been charged with ‘burglary with intent to steal’ following a break-in at a Cambs city Wetherpoons pub during lockdown.

William Thornton, of Padholme Road in Peterborough, was arrested at around 8.30am on Sunday, June 14 following a break-in at the College Arms pub in the city.

The 44-year-old was arrested on suspicion of burgling the Wetherspoons branch in Broadway and will appear in court today (June 15).

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “A man has been charged with breaking into the College Arms pub in Peterborough on June 14.

“William Thornton, of Padholme Road, was arrested at about 8.30am on suspicion of burgling the Wetherspoon branch in Broadway.

“Thornton, 44, has since been charged with burglary with intent to steal and has been remanded in custody to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court today.”

