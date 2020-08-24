Petition launched calling for speed cameras on the A141 after fatality

Thursday's head-on crash happened on the A141 between Chatteris and Warboys. Picture: Google Maps Google Maps

One of the first people at the scene of last week’s fatal collision on the A141 has set up a petition calling for speed cameras on the road.

Daniel Gambling came across the collision involving a black BMW and a black Volkswagen Polo between Warboys and Chatteris at around 10pm on Thursday (August 20).

Police later revealed that a 30-year-old woman the driver of the Polo, died at the scene.

When he heard the news, Daniel launched a petition on Change.org for average speed cameras to be installed along the A141 and over 500 people have already signed it.

In the petition’s supporting text, he said: “I’ve seen a lot of pretty close calls down this single carriage way with speeding cars recklessly overtaking, but last night [Thursday] I found myself trying to comfort a lady who was involved in a head on collision down that very stretch of road.

“This morning [Friday] a report was released that one of the women in the car that I was trying to reassure at the scene of the crash.

One of the ladies who I’d been trying to make conversation with for 10 minutes had passed away at the scene of the accident, and let me tell you, even though I didn’t know her, it hurts a lot.

“I can’t imagine what her family are going through, or what relationship she had with her passenger, parent? Child? Sibling?”

He added: “An officer stated to me that this stretch of road is commonly known to them as death road, yet the council still haven’t put any speed restrictions in place.

“So please, sign this petition and help save more drivers, their families and friends, please.”

Anyone who saw the collision or the vehicles in the lead up to it, or has dash cam footage, is urged to contact police via web-chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 546 of August 20.

Cambridgeshire County Council, the public authority responsible for the county’s roads, has been approached to comment.

To pledge your support for the petition, visit the ‘Average Speed Cameras on A141 - Help Save Lives!’ page on the Change.org website.