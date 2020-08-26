As petition for speed cameras tops 1,200, family pays tribute to crash victim Stephanie Rivers - ‘a kind, caring, beautiful daughter, wife, sister and auntie’

Her family has paid tribute to Stephanie Rivers who died in a collision on the A141. A petition for speed cameras along the road has already passed 1,200 signatures. Picture; FAMILY Archant

One of the first passers-by on the scene of a fatal collision on the A141 - in which Stephanie Rivers, 33, died - has set up a petition calling for speed cameras.

Daniel Gambling came across the collision involving a black BMW and a black Volkswagen Polo between Warboys and Chatteris at around 10pm on August 20.

Stephanie’s mother, Patricia Rivers and sister, Tracy Leaper, said: “Steph was a kind, caring, beautiful, animal-loving daughter, wife, sister and auntie.

“She will be forever loved and truly missed by all who were lucky enough to have known her.”

When he heard the news, Mr Gambling launched a petition on change.org for average speed cameras along the A141 and over 1,200 people have already signed it.

He said: “I’ve seen a lot of close calls down this single carriage way with speeding cars but on Thursday I found myself trying to comfort a lady who was involved in a head on collision.

“This morning [Friday] a report was released that one of the women in the car that I was trying to reassure at the scene of the crash had died.”

He said: “One of the ladies who I’d been trying to make conversation with for 10 minutes had passed away at the scene and let me tell you, even though I didn’t know her, it hurts a lot.

“I can’t imagine what her family are going through.” Stephanie of Coronation Avenue, Warboys, died at the scene.

Her passenger and the driver of the BMW were seriously unjured.

Mr Gambling added: “An officer told me this stretch of road is known to them as ‘death road’ yet the council still haven’t put any speed restrictions in place.”

To pledge your support for the petition, visit the Change.org website and search ‘Average Speed Cameras on A141 – Help save lives!’

A Cambridgeshire County Council spokesperson said: “Every injury and death on Cambridgeshire’s roads is one too many and the council works with its partners to ensure roads are safe.

“Whilst there is an ongoing police investigation, it would be inappropriate for us to comment any further on this specific incident. Our thoughts and sympathies are with the family and friends of those involved.”

Anyone who saw the collision or the vehicles in the lead up to it, or has dash cam footage, is urged to contact police by calling 101.