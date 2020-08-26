Advanced search

As petition for speed cameras tops 1,200, family pays tribute to crash victim Stephanie Rivers - ‘a kind, caring, beautiful daughter, wife, sister and auntie’

PUBLISHED: 11:24 26 August 2020 | UPDATED: 11:24 26 August 2020

Her family has paid tribute to Stephanie Rivers who died in a collision on the A141. A petition for speed cameras along the road has already passed 1,200 signatures. Picture; FAMILY

Her family has paid tribute to Stephanie Rivers who died in a collision on the A141. A petition for speed cameras along the road has already passed 1,200 signatures. Picture; FAMILY

Archant

One of the first passers-by on the scene of a fatal collision on the A141 - in which Stephanie Rivers, 33, died - has set up a petition calling for speed cameras.

Daniel Gambling came across the collision involving a black BMW and a black Volkswagen Polo between Warboys and Chatteris at around 10pm on August 20.

Stephanie’s mother, Patricia Rivers and sister, Tracy Leaper, said: “Steph was a kind, caring, beautiful, animal-loving daughter, wife, sister and auntie.

“She will be forever loved and truly missed by all who were lucky enough to have known her.”

When he heard the news, Mr Gambling launched a petition on change.org for average speed cameras along the A141 and over 1,200 people have already signed it.

He said: “I’ve seen a lot of close calls down this single carriage way with speeding cars but on Thursday I found myself trying to comfort a lady who was involved in a head on collision.

“This morning [Friday] a report was released that one of the women in the car that I was trying to reassure at the scene of the crash had died.”

You may also want to watch:

He said: “One of the ladies who I’d been trying to make conversation with for 10 minutes had passed away at the scene and let me tell you, even though I didn’t know her, it hurts a lot.

“I can’t imagine what her family are going through.” Stephanie of Coronation Avenue, Warboys, died at the scene.

Her passenger and the driver of the BMW were seriously unjured.

Mr Gambling added: “An officer told me this stretch of road is known to them as ‘death road’ yet the council still haven’t put any speed restrictions in place.”

To pledge your support for the petition, visit the Change.org website and search ‘Average Speed Cameras on A141 – Help save lives!’

A Cambridgeshire County Council spokesperson said: “Every injury and death on Cambridgeshire’s roads is one too many and the council works with its partners to ensure roads are safe.

“Whilst there is an ongoing police investigation, it would be inappropriate for us to comment any further on this specific incident. Our thoughts and sympathies are with the family and friends of those involved.”

Anyone who saw the collision or the vehicles in the lead up to it, or has dash cam footage, is urged to contact police by calling 101.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

‘We are sad we couldn’t ride it out’: One-year-old tea room to close due to Covid-19

Devastated co-owner Hayley Claire. Hatters tea room in Chatteris will close its doors for good on August 30 as a result of Covid-19. Picture: Facebook/Hatters

Swimming lessons ban across Fenland leisure centres sparks outcry

Freedom Leisure, who run the Fenland District Council centres with pools in March, Wisbech and Whittlesey, have said they will not allow clubs to teach non-swimmers after a review into their ‘learn to swim’ programme. Picture: ARCHANT/FILE

Police officer assaulted while arresting man during ‘domestic incident’

Kyle Murray of Darthill Road in March has been charged with causing actual bodily harm and assaulting a police officer. Picture: Google Maps

As petition for speed cameras tops 1,250, family pay tribute to ‘kind, caring, beautiful daughter, wife, sister and auntie’ killed on Fen road

Thursday's head-on crash happened on the A141 between Chatteris and Warboys. Picture: Google Maps

Moped rider left traumatised - and his teeth shattered- after Wisbech man launches unprovoked attack

Billy Smith jailed after he shattered a moped rider’s teeth with his own helmet. Smith, 26, attacked the victim outside a block of flats in Woodston, Peterborough, in May 2018. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

‘We are sad we couldn’t ride it out’: One-year-old tea room to close due to Covid-19

Devastated co-owner Hayley Claire. Hatters tea room in Chatteris will close its doors for good on August 30 as a result of Covid-19. Picture: Facebook/Hatters

Swimming lessons ban across Fenland leisure centres sparks outcry

Freedom Leisure, who run the Fenland District Council centres with pools in March, Wisbech and Whittlesey, have said they will not allow clubs to teach non-swimmers after a review into their ‘learn to swim’ programme. Picture: ARCHANT/FILE

Police officer assaulted while arresting man during ‘domestic incident’

Kyle Murray of Darthill Road in March has been charged with causing actual bodily harm and assaulting a police officer. Picture: Google Maps

As petition for speed cameras tops 1,250, family pay tribute to ‘kind, caring, beautiful daughter, wife, sister and auntie’ killed on Fen road

Thursday's head-on crash happened on the A141 between Chatteris and Warboys. Picture: Google Maps

Moped rider left traumatised - and his teeth shattered- after Wisbech man launches unprovoked attack

Billy Smith jailed after he shattered a moped rider’s teeth with his own helmet. Smith, 26, attacked the victim outside a block of flats in Woodston, Peterborough, in May 2018. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Latest from the Cambs Times

As petition for speed cameras tops 1,200, family pays tribute to crash victim Stephanie Rivers - ‘a kind, caring, beautiful daughter, wife, sister and auntie’

Her family has paid tribute to Stephanie Rivers who died in a collision on the A141. A petition for speed cameras along the road has already passed 1,200 signatures. Picture; FAMILY

Virtual ‘Blue Light Race’ by Cambs emergency services raises £3,000 for academy

The Blue Light Race raised almost £3,000 for Meadowgate Academy – bringing them one step closer to a new minibus. Picture: Cambs Cops

Mum pays tribute to daughter who died in road collision

Stephanie Rivers died in a head-on collision on the A141 near Warboys on August 20.

Fenland dance school announces its permanent closure

One of numerous archive photos taken by the Cambs Times over the years of The Vera Frances School of Dance school. This one shows rehearsals at the Neale-Wade Community College. Picture' BRIAN PURDY

March Town can reflect on good season even if play-off aims are missed, says captain

March Town first-team captain Andy Wright believes his side would have had a good season even if they miss out on the top four. Picture: DAN MASON