‘It pains me’: Petrolhead has two ‘cherished’ cars stolen within 24 hours

Craig Cheetham had his Volvo 760 estate and Rover 214 stolen from his home at Furrowfields Road in Chatteris on November 22 and 23. Picture: Facebook/Craig Cheetham Archant

An unlucky petrolhead has had two of his most cherished cars stolen from his home within just 24 hours, sparking a nationwide appeal.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Craig Cheetham had his Volvo 760 estate and Rover 214 stolen from his home at Furrowfields Road in Chatteris on November 22 and 23. Picture: Facebook/Craig Cheetham Craig Cheetham had his Volvo 760 estate and Rover 214 stolen from his home at Furrowfields Road in Chatteris on November 22 and 23. Picture: Facebook/Craig Cheetham

Craig Cheetham took to social media after his beloved Volvo and Rover was stolen from his home on Furrowfields Road in Chatteris.

The thefts are thought to have taken place on Sunday, November 22 when the Rover 214 went missing and November 23 when the Volvo 760 disappeared.

Mr Cheetham’s appeal has been shared more than 800 times across the county with fellow automotive fans rallying to locate the vehicles.

You may also want to watch:

He said: “It pains me to do this twice in a day but could my friends please keep their eyes peeled for my Volvo 760 Estate - F723FEC - and share the hell out of this post please?

“I discovered last night that my cherished Rover 214 had been stolen.

“Got back home this afternoon to find the Volvo had disappeared too, stolen from Furrowfields Road, Chatteris.

“Two cars in the space of 24hrs. Utter scumbags. Please share and help me find them.”

Cambridgeshire Police has been contacted for a comment.