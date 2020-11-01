Shop Local: Pet shop reaps the ‘positive results’ as it adapts to new way of business

The rise of buying from social media has perhaps been a burden for some independent traders, but for Pets Pantry in Chatteris, this has become a saviour.

Phill Green and Helen Browne have been running the High Street shop for three years, and during the coronavirus pandemic, business has continued to flow.

“We had a lot of positive results after promoting ourselves on Facebook,” they said.

“We have definitely got a lot of new customers because we do free delivery. We have promoted deliveries a lot more and have always done deliveries, but we’ve never promoted them until Covid came along.”

From natural dog treats to bird food, customers have a range of pet supplies to choose, but although around 80 per cent of business now comes through Facebook, Phill and Helen realise one thing remains the same.

“In April, we put a sign in the window with my mobile number on it so when the shop closed, people could ring my mobile,” they added.

“With Chatteris, customers are very loyal so once they stick with you, they stay with you. We need them.”

Pets Pantry can be found on 8 High Street, telephone 01354 695145 or visit the Pets Pantry Chatteris Facebook page.

