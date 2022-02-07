Two women had to be treated by paramedics after a fire at a house in Peyton Avenue, March. - Credit: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Two women had to be treated by paramedics after a fire at a house in March.

Three crews from the Cambs Fire & Rescue Service were called to the blaze in Peyton Avenue at 10.56am on Sunday (February 6).

Firefighters - including crews from March, Chatteris and Wisbech - arrived to find a fire in the first-floor bedroom.

Wearing breathing apparatus, they extinguished the fire using hose reels and a jet.

Two female casualties required treatment for smoke inhalation and were left in the care of ambulance crews.

The crews returned to their stations by 1.45pm.

The cause of the fire was accidental.