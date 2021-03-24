Published: 4:30 PM March 24, 2021

Philip Griffiths, 34, of Parker Road, Wittering, was pronounced dead at the scene when his car left the road and hit a tree at just before 3am on Sunday March 14. - Credit: CAMBS POLICE

The family of a "much-loved daddy, son, brother, and friend" who died in a single-vehicle collision has been remembered as a "kind and friendly man".

Philip Griffiths, 34, of Parker Road, Wittering, was driving a grey Peugeot 407 northbound, near the junction with the A43 at Wothorpe, when it left the road and hit a tree at just before 3am on Sunday March 14.

Mr Griffiths was pronounced dead at the scene, together with his 14-month-old Border Collie, Sammi.

In a tribute, Mr Griffiths’ family said: “Philip was a much-loved daddy, son, brother, and friend to all.

"Philip leaves behind three beautiful children who loved their daddy very much and are devastated by his loss.

"Philip had a very loving family and will be sorely missed by all who loved him.

"Philip will be forever in his family’s hearts and memories. He will also be remembered as a kind and friendly man by anyone who knew him.”

His partner Hayley Barnett added: “Phil was the kindest, gentlest, honest, most caring man I've ever met, with so much love to give.

"I'm so grateful for the all of the time he dedicated to me, all the happy memories we got to make together, and had so much love for him.

"Phil brought happiness and fond memories to everyone he met. My heart broke the day Phil and Sammi left our lives.

"We were inseparable while he was here and our hearts will always be entwined.

"Phil will be forever in my heart and memories, never forgotten and always loved, appreciated and greatly missed.

"Time may pass but the love and memories will always stay”.

Anyone with information or dash cam footage should contact police via their web chat service or online forms quoting incident 51 of 14 March.

Anyone without internet access should call 101.