Burglars pushed themselves through a tiny window ‘like posting themselves through a letterbox’ at a March vape shop

Thieves broke into the Phoenix Electronic Cigarettes Shop in March through a rear window. Picture: PHOENIX ELECTRONIC CIGARETTES Archant

A March vape shop targeted by burglars is working flat out to re-open to customers and is adding reinforced windows and state of the art CCTV.

Burglars squeezed their way through a tiny window, like posting themselves through a letterbox, at the back of the shop overnight on Feb 11 to 12.

Once inside they stole hundreds of pounds of items, taking the more expensive good from glass cabinets inside the Fenland Walk store.

Matty Alexander, shop manager, said: “The company are coming to replace new reinforced windows, alarm system and top end CCTV.

“The owner Ramon Wolsing is determined that this will not stop him.

“He is one of the nicest men I’ve met a great friend and even better boss. Heart of gold and is a pure family man.

“He doesn’t deserve this, It couldn’t have happened to a nicer hard working bloke.”

Cambridgeshire Police forensics and scenes of crimes officers spent the day at the store gathering evidence following the burglary in which goods worth around £6,000 and £200 cash were taken.

The criminals knew how to open a locked till without breaking it and without a key.

They initially tried to enter via the front metal roller door and failed.

Matty said: “So they went for a window like a letterbox.

“An absolutely tiny window. It is so small. There were massive bars on the inside also and they somehow forced them off.

“They tried the back door but failed.”

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at 9.08am today (12 February) with reports of a burglary at Phoenix Electronic Cigarettes in Fenland Walk, March.

“Between 5.50pm yesterday and 9am today the shop was broken into. Stock and cash were stolen, as well as significant damage being caused to the premises.

“Officers, including those trained in forensics, have attended the scene and an investigation is ongoing.”

A post on the Phoenix Electronic Cigarettes Facebook page says: ““We are absolutely heartbroken at this, we are a privately owned small business.”

• Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting 35/10322/19 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Phoenix Electrical Cigarettes shop in Fenland Walk, March.Picture: PHOENIX ELECTRICAL CIGARETTES

