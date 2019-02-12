Burglars smash their way into a March vape shop and steal most of their stock

Phoenix Electrical Cigarettes shop in Fenland Walk, March.Picture: PHOENIX ELECTRICAL CIGARETTES Archant

The owner of a vape shop in March has been left heartbroken after burglars smashed their way into the store and stole the majority of his stock.

Staff at Phoenix Electronic Cigarettes in Fenland Walk have spent the day clearing up the damage and mess while counting the cost of the break in.

Their Facebook page says: “Unfortunately last night at some point the shop was broken into and 90 per cent of our store was taken.

“We are absolutely heartbroken at this, we are a privately owned small business that thrives in helping the community and bringing the best Vaping experience possible to the people of March.

“The owner has a family that rely on him and his superb business to keep food on the table, this has just become an impossible task.

“To say I am distraught is an understatement.

“We have spent the day with police, forensics and crime scene investigations and have just finished cleaning up the shop.

“We have a small amount of stock left that is available to our customers, our PG range was untouched.

“We have PG, coils, salts and a few 10mls guest liquid.

“This will not stop us from trying our best to serve our wonderful customers.

“We are open as usual 7 days a week but please bear with us whilst we try to restock.

“Thank you for your continued support.”

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at 9.08am today (12 February) with reports of a burglary at Phoenix Electronic Cigarettes in Fenland Walk, March.

“Between 5.50pm yesterday and 9am today the shop was broken into. Stock and cash were stolen, as well as significant damage being caused to the premises.

“Officers, including those trained in forensics, have attended the scene and an investigation is ongoing.”

• Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting 35/10322/19 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.