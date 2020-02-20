Phone sting targeting elderly people where scammers pretend to be relatives 'set to hit Cambridgeshire'

A new US phone scam targeting elderly people is set to hit Cambridgeshire, tech giants have warned.

Call blocker makers CPR say the sting will see scammers pretend to a relative in distress or someone of authority, a lawyer or police officer.

The 'relative' will explain they're in trouble and will need their grandparent to send them cash urgently and the victim will be told not to tell anyone.

The grandparent will never hear from their fake relative again and is tricked out of hundreds or sometimes even thousands of pounds.

Chelsea Davies, CPR Call Blocker business development manager, said: "In our experience of working across the US and UK, scams spread quickly across the pond.

"It is sensible for grandparents in Cambridgeshire to be on their guard as we have no doubt that fraudsters operating in the UK will soon start using these tactics."

To detect and avoid the Grandparent Scam, CPR Call Blocker recommends the following tips:

-Beware of any urgent request for money, especially to pay for an unexpected fee such as lawyers fees.

-Before sending funds, independently contact the relative the scammer is claiming to be (or represent) at a known phone number to verify the details of the story.

-Be aware that scammers carrying out the Grandparent Scam may call late at night to confuse potential victims.

Ms Davies added: "In the meantime, if you suspect you may have compromised your account, contact your bank or card provider as soon as possible.

"It also advisable to check your bank and card statements regularly for unauthorised charged as a matter of course."