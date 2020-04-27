Photographer runs three half marathons in three days – raising more than £1,800 for charity

A Fenland photographer has raised more than £1,800 for NHS charities after running three half marathons in just three days.

Ryan Jarvis from Wimblington completed the task he set himself in record time after originally allowing himself five days for the sprints.

The 48-year-old set a modest target of £1,000 for NHS Charities Together and has since nearly doubled that with the current number at £1,860.

The professional wedding and portrait photographer, originally from Chatteris, took on the challenge because, he said, “I want to do whatever I can”.

He said: “I did this to raise money for the NHS Charities Together cause, simply because I wanted to do whatever I can to support the NHS at such a critical time.

“The work NHS staff have been doing during the coronavirus has been incredible and this is my way of saying thank you.”

To donate, visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/ryan-jarvis5