Bank Holiday postcard from Hunstanton: Seen from the air, on land and with a glimpse out to sea

We take a day trip to Hunstanton on a delightfully hot and sunny Bank Holiday. And where social distancing seemed to be working. Picture; TERRY HARRIS Archant

Picture postcard Hunstanton delivered brilliant sunshine, a relaxed atmosphere and, in the main, lessons in social distancing on the beach.

Bank holiday at Hunstanton , Beach, Hunstanton Monday 25 May 2020. Picture by Terry Harris. Bank holiday at Hunstanton , Beach, Hunstanton Monday 25 May 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

It wasn’t always easy – some of the steps leading down to the beach got a little crowded.

Overall, however, most agreed the seaside resort – popular with day trippers from the Fens – showed itself at its best.

Some ensured they would be well out of the way of others by enjoying jet ski water sports.

Others took picnics and whilst not quite marking out their space on the beach with sandcastles, attracted little if any criticism.

The car parks were open, and busy from early on.

Our Many of the usual attractions remain closed and the overnight tourism business remains lost in the mist of time.

And when things get back to some sort of normality no one is quite sure how many restaurants and hotels will be there to cater for visitors. Certainly not the Golden Lion on the green where the receivers have been called in following the demise of its owners, Shearings.

But on this Bank Holiday the town, which has always adapted itself to change and challenge, was beginning to look like its back in business.

Not fully, and probably not enough to ‘save the season’ as many traders have taken to describing their plight.

But on this Monday, on this Bank Holiday, it was sunny, wonderful Hunny – and the long slow home journey back along the tortuous routes out of town.

