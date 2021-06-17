News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News

Gallery

Photos of the Week: High-flying sky gliders to Ely yarn bombing

Author Picture Icon

Harry Rutter

Published: 7:00 AM June 17, 2021   
Send us your photos on Instagram @ElyStandard using #ElyStandardPhotos or email them to harry.rutter@archant.co.uk

Send us your photos on Instagram @ElyStandard using #ElyStandardPhotos or email them to harry.rutter@archant.co.uk along with a caption and name to credit. - Credit: Ely Standard Photos 

We’re half way through June already, where has the time gone? We’re really excited to share with you this week’s amazing entries. 

We’ve hand-picked some of our favourites from submissions via email and our official Instagram through direct message and our hashtag #ElyStandardPhotos.  

It’s great to see some new contributor names this week, as well as some of our regular favourites making it in the gallery once again.  

Each week we select some of your pictures to show off to our readers both in our newspaper, on our website and of course across our social media.  

If you didn’t make the page this week, be sure to keep bombarding us with your best snaps to be in with a chance of having your work displayed.  

You may also want to watch:

PHOTOS OF THE WEEK:

Ely Swan and a Cygnet sat on its back.

Ely Swan and a Cygnet sat on its back. - Credit: Dan Sneath

A Great Spotted Woodpecker delivering a feast to its young by the river in Ely.

A Great Spotted Woodpecker delivering a feast to its young by the river in Ely. - Credit: Dan Sneath

My early morning walk Sunday the 13th of June.

My early morning walk Sunday the 13th of June. - Credit: A Letter for You by Veronica

Beautiful little Ely.

Beautiful little Ely. - Credit: Trish W Photography

Yarn bombing in Ely by the WI. 

Yarn bombing in Ely by the WI. - Credit: Sally Redgrave

Seen over Ely on Saturday. Bet it is an amazing view from there.

Seen over Ely on Saturday. Bet it is an amazing view from there. - Credit: Veronica in the Fens

To make a submission, email: harry.rutter@archant.co.uk along with a short caption describing the photo, you can also do this via Instagram messages of through #ElyStandardPhotos.  

All photos under #ElyStandardPhotos may be used in our newspaper or on our websites to both illustrate news stories/features or be included in ‘Photos of the Week’.  

Most Read

  1. 1 Man dies following crash on Cambridgeshire road
  2. 2 Campsite owner's pledge to conserve water meadow
  3. 3 Couple swap healthcare for glamping with new venture
  1. 4 Former Fen pupil’s McLaren supercar work leads to national award
  2. 5 How defibrillator access varies across the Fens and East Cambridgeshire
  3. 6 Damning care home report reveals all areas ‘require improvement’
  4. 7 Two lorry crash blocks part of A14 in Cambridgeshire
  5. 8 ‘It’s a sad thing really’ - vandalism at village church and war memorial
  6. 9 Mayor ‘wantonly diverted’ £40m of housing cash
Instagram
Ely News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The van hit Stuntney Bridge in Ely, nicknamed Britain’s Most Bashed Bridge, at around 8.40am this morning (June 11).  

Van overturns after striking Ely’s infamous ‘most bashed bridge’

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Lorry driving wrong way around roundabout

Lorry driver makes a fundamental error at Fenland roundabout...

Louise Hepburn

Author Picture Icon
Michael Bloy, 36, of March jailed for two years following assaults on his partner.  

Cambridge Crown Court

Jail for man who broke partner’s nose and intimidated witness 

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Cambridgeshire police headquarters, in Huntingdon. Picture: GOOGLE

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Woman claims police officer ‘forced himself’ upon her

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus