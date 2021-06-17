Gallery

Published: 7:00 AM June 17, 2021

Send us your photos on Instagram @ElyStandard using #ElyStandardPhotos or email them to harry.rutter@archant.co.uk along with a caption and name to credit. - Credit: Ely Standard Photos

We’re half way through June already, where has the time gone? We’re really excited to share with you this week’s amazing entries.

We’ve hand-picked some of our favourites from submissions via email and our official Instagram through direct message and our hashtag #ElyStandardPhotos.

It’s great to see some new contributor names this week, as well as some of our regular favourites making it in the gallery once again.

Each week we select some of your pictures to show off to our readers both in our newspaper, on our website and of course across our social media.

If you didn’t make the page this week, be sure to keep bombarding us with your best snaps to be in with a chance of having your work displayed.

You may also want to watch:

PHOTOS OF THE WEEK:

Ely Swan and a Cygnet sat on its back. - Credit: Dan Sneath

A Great Spotted Woodpecker delivering a feast to its young by the river in Ely. - Credit: Dan Sneath

My early morning walk Sunday the 13th of June. - Credit: A Letter for You by Veronica

Beautiful little Ely. - Credit: Trish W Photography

Yarn bombing in Ely by the WI. - Credit: Sally Redgrave

Seen over Ely on Saturday. Bet it is an amazing view from there. - Credit: Veronica in the Fens

To make a submission, email: harry.rutter@archant.co.uk along with a short caption describing the photo, you can also do this via Instagram messages of through #ElyStandardPhotos.

All photos under #ElyStandardPhotos may be used in our newspaper or on our websites to both illustrate news stories/features or be included in ‘Photos of the Week’.