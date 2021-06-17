Gallery
Photos of the Week: High-flying sky gliders to Ely yarn bombing
- Credit: Ely Standard Photos
We’re half way through June already, where has the time gone? We’re really excited to share with you this week’s amazing entries.
We’ve hand-picked some of our favourites from submissions via email and our official Instagram through direct message and our hashtag #ElyStandardPhotos.
It’s great to see some new contributor names this week, as well as some of our regular favourites making it in the gallery once again.
Each week we select some of your pictures to show off to our readers both in our newspaper, on our website and of course across our social media.
If you didn’t make the page this week, be sure to keep bombarding us with your best snaps to be in with a chance of having your work displayed.
PHOTOS OF THE WEEK:
To make a submission, email: harry.rutter@archant.co.uk along with a short caption describing the photo, you can also do this via Instagram messages of through #ElyStandardPhotos.
All photos under #ElyStandardPhotos may be used in our newspaper or on our websites to both illustrate news stories/features or be included in ‘Photos of the Week’.
