Charity cabaret show in memory of burlesque performer's friend
- Credit: PHOXY QURVY
A professional burlesque performer is hosting a charity cabaret night in memory of a student's mum who died of a brain tumour.
Phoxy Qurvy, who runs Phoxy Qurvy’s School of Burly in Cambridgeshire, is hosting a show called ‘School’s in for Stunners’ at Doddington Village Hall.
It will be her sixth charity show but her first back since March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The show, on Saturday September 11 and in aid of The Brain Tumour Charity, will feature a line-up of award-winning cabaret stars from across the country.
Ellie Von Est, Adora Belle, The Naughty Nannies, Phoenix Belle, Ruby D'Woo, Enigma Variations and Lou Safire will all perform on the night.
She said: "I usually run three events there a year but this is the first back since the restrictions have been eased.
"It would be great to showcase the diversity of entertainment available in Cambridgeshire and reach a broader audience."
