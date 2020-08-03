Motorcycle pillion passenger died in A141 collision at Wimblington

The A141 at Wimblington is currently closed between the A141 / B1101 and B1093 at Manea Road.

A woman has died following a collision yesterday involving a motorcycle and a tractor on the A141 at Wimblington.

The collision happened at around 10:55am on the A141, Isle of Ely Way, Wimblington. A red Kawasaki motorbike and a tractor were involved.

Emergency services attended but the pillion passenger of the motorcycle, a woman in her 50s, died at the scene.

The driver of the motorcycle, a man in his 50s, was taken to Addenbrookes Hospital in Cambridge with serious injuries.

The driver of the tractor, a woman, was not injured and stopped at the scene.

Policed closed the road between the A141 / B1101 and B1093 Manea Road while emergency services attended the incident.

Drivers were urged to avoid the area if possible.

Officers believe a number of motorists witnessed the incident but left before police arrival.

Anyone who saw the collision, or the tractor or motorbike in the lead up to it, or has dash cam footage, is urged to contact us via our web-chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 200 of 2 August.