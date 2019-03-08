Advanced search

'How dare they': March man slams take-away restaurant after his large 13.5 inch pizza arrives 'an inch short' at just 12.5

PUBLISHED: 10:44 12 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:51 12 July 2019

The pizza ordered by Conor Beart at Domino's in March which he claims to be ‘one inch short’. Picture: Google Maps / Facebook / Conor Beart

Archant

A March man has slammed one of the town's take-away restaurants after he ordered a large pizza that arrived "an inch short".

Conor Beart‎ shared a snap on the local Facebook discussion page which shows his fast food delivery up against a measuring tape.

Mr Beart says he ordered a large pizza from Domino's who claim the size of the base should be 13.5 inches, however Mr Beart begs to differ as his measured in at just 12.5 inches.

He said: "I can't get over the fact Domino's are telling people there large pizza is 13.5 when it's 12.5. How dare they sell it an inch short. [This] outrages me."

More than 50 people have reacted to Mr Beart's post on social media, some compared similar stories they have had with other restaurants in the town.

One person joked: "I had a similar problem at Greggs the other day, ordered a hot sausage roll and was disappointed when it was only 15.32cms long by 6.17cms wide."

Offering up a solution, another person said: "If you put it [the pizza] back in the box and spin it fast I think you'll find they can get up to 15 inches."

We have contacted Domino's Pizza for a comment

