Advanced search

Environment Agency apologises as Welney prepares for around 80 lorry deliveries every day during Ouse Washes works

PUBLISHED: 17:05 21 July 2020 | UPDATED: 17:05 21 July 2020

The Environment Agencyl have apologised to residents after lorries are scheduled to make around 80 deliveries a day for more than three months as part of ongoing works at Ouse Washes. Picture: ENVIRONMENT AGENCY

The Environment Agencyl have apologised to residents after lorries are scheduled to make around 80 deliveries a day for more than three months as part of ongoing works at Ouse Washes. Picture: ENVIRONMENT AGENCY

Archant

Lorries taking clay clay to the Ouse Washes are expected to make 80 deliveries a day through Welney for more than three months.

The Environment Agencyl have apologised to residents after lorries are scheduled to make around 80 deliveries a day for more than three months as part of ongoing works at Ouse Washes. Picture: ENVIRONMENT AGENCY The Environment Agencyl have apologised to residents after lorries are scheduled to make around 80 deliveries a day for more than three months as part of ongoing works at Ouse Washes. Picture: ENVIRONMENT AGENCY

It’s all part of year three of £27 million works to raise the Middle Level Barrier Bank and part of the South Level Barrier Bank through Welney and Mepal.

MORE: Diggers move in to raise flood banks at the Ouse Washes reservoir as part of £27 million flood defence project

To limit disruption to villages within the construction zone, the Environment Agency programmed work to avoid using road such as the A1101.

Lorries have instead been using the A142, A10 & A1101 route which does not go through the village.

The Environment Agencyl have apologised to residents after lorries are scheduled to make around 80 deliveries a day for more than three months as part of ongoing works at Ouse Washes. Picture: ENVIRONMENT AGENCY The Environment Agencyl have apologised to residents after lorries are scheduled to make around 80 deliveries a day for more than three months as part of ongoing works at Ouse Washes. Picture: ENVIRONMENT AGENCY

A spokesman for the Environment Agency said: “Over the past week these works have significantly slowed the delivery of clay to site as the lorries are taking nearly twice as long to get to and from the site, in most instances over an hour delay.

“We need to guarantee a steady delivery of clay to complete the work on time.

“If we were to continue using this route, this would impact the programme significantly and extend the works past this year’s working window and into 2021.

You may also want to watch:

“To prevent extending the working window into 2021 we have needed to find an alternative route with the least disruption to the village of Welney and surrounding villages.

“We have been working with our contractor JacksonHyder and Welney Parish Council, to consider the different options available to us.”

They decided the least disruptive route into the village will be to bring the material in via the B1098 (Sixteen Foot), B1095 (Halfpenny Toll Road) to the A1101 to Welney.

MORE: Flood barrier to be installed on Welney Wash Road in 2021 - but it will need to be closed for six to eight weeks

JacksonHyder have agreed with their subcontractor, Mick George, who will be delivering the material that the lorries will reduce to 30mph through the ‘S’ bends coming into the village and then down to 20mph through the village.

The spokesman added: “There will be approximately 80 deliveries per day and they will start from July 21 2020 until October 31 2020.

“The site working hours will remain the same – 7am-6pm Mon-Fri and 7am-1pm on Saturdays.

“We would like to apologise in advance for any disruption that this new route may cause you whilst we carry out these vital works and working together with Welney Parish Council and our contractor we will do as much as possible to limit any disruption as much as they possibly can.

“If you would like to know more about the project don’t hesitate to contact our Public Liaison Officer, Monica Stonham at ousewashesprojectea@gmail.com or on 07534 457348.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Man charged following fatal collision on A10

Tiago Fernandes De Castro Silva, of Mount Pleasant Road, London, has been charged with causing death by careless driving, causing death while driving without insurance, failing to stop at the scene of a collision, being in possession of a false identity document with intent, fraud by false representation and perverting the course of justice following a fatal collision on the A10 at Waterbeach in May in which Nigel Goodwin, 52, of Huntingdon road, Lolworth was killed. Picture: TERRY HARRIS

Coronavirus outbreak hits Alconbury firms AM Fresh UK and MM Flowers

Coronavirus outbreak hits Alconbury firms AM Fresh UK and MM Flowers. Picture: Archant

Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital with severe leg injuries following crash

A motorcylist has been left with severe leg injuries following a crash on the A1101 Town Street near to Upwell Methodist Church. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Rooms at The Green Welly Motel and Cafe in Chatteris could become flats

Plans have been submitted to convert rooms at The Green Welly Motel into flats. Image: Supplied

Trains from Ely to Peterborough cancelled for whole of September - and other dates too - to allow for urgent bridge repairs at Manea

Cambs Times editor John Elworthy investigates railway delays at Manea station after all trains are cancelled from March station, here’s how he got on. PHOTO: John Elworthy

Most Read

Man charged following fatal collision on A10

Tiago Fernandes De Castro Silva, of Mount Pleasant Road, London, has been charged with causing death by careless driving, causing death while driving without insurance, failing to stop at the scene of a collision, being in possession of a false identity document with intent, fraud by false representation and perverting the course of justice following a fatal collision on the A10 at Waterbeach in May in which Nigel Goodwin, 52, of Huntingdon road, Lolworth was killed. Picture: TERRY HARRIS

Coronavirus outbreak hits Alconbury firms AM Fresh UK and MM Flowers

Coronavirus outbreak hits Alconbury firms AM Fresh UK and MM Flowers. Picture: Archant

Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital with severe leg injuries following crash

A motorcylist has been left with severe leg injuries following a crash on the A1101 Town Street near to Upwell Methodist Church. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Rooms at The Green Welly Motel and Cafe in Chatteris could become flats

Plans have been submitted to convert rooms at The Green Welly Motel into flats. Image: Supplied

Trains from Ely to Peterborough cancelled for whole of September - and other dates too - to allow for urgent bridge repairs at Manea

Cambs Times editor John Elworthy investigates railway delays at Manea station after all trains are cancelled from March station, here’s how he got on. PHOTO: John Elworthy

Latest from the Cambs Times

Trains from Ely to Peterborough cancelled for whole of September - and other dates too - to allow for urgent bridge repairs at Manea

Cambs Times editor John Elworthy investigates railway delays at Manea station after all trains are cancelled from March station, here’s how he got on. PHOTO: John Elworthy

Councillor calls police after second councillor denies two other councillors’ access to a castle. Confused? Probably

Aerial of Wisbech Castle. Town Centre , Wisbech Monday 20 July 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

Leaked letter reveals Government warning to Mayor James Palmer to put his house in order

Simon Clarke, minister of state, who has written to Mayor James Palmer (right) detailing questions he has over the transparency of decision making and of the governance of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority. Picture PA/ARCHANT

Environment Agency apologises as Welney prepares for around 80 lorry deliveries every day during Ouse Washes works

The Environment Agencyl have apologised to residents after lorries are scheduled to make around 80 deliveries a day for more than three months as part of ongoing works at Ouse Washes. Picture: ENVIRONMENT AGENCY

Cambridgeshire County Council votes to oppose Wisbech “mega incinerator”

Campaigners fight against Wisbech incinerator at town rally. Picture: KIM TAYLOR