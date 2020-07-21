Environment Agency apologises as Welney prepares for around 80 lorry deliveries every day during Ouse Washes works

The Environment Agencyl have apologised to residents after lorries are scheduled to make around 80 deliveries a day for more than three months as part of ongoing works at Ouse Washes. Picture: ENVIRONMENT AGENCY Archant

Lorries taking clay clay to the Ouse Washes are expected to make 80 deliveries a day through Welney for more than three months.

It’s all part of year three of £27 million works to raise the Middle Level Barrier Bank and part of the South Level Barrier Bank through Welney and Mepal.

To limit disruption to villages within the construction zone, the Environment Agency programmed work to avoid using road such as the A1101.

Lorries have instead been using the A142, A10 & A1101 route which does not go through the village.

A spokesman for the Environment Agency said: “Over the past week these works have significantly slowed the delivery of clay to site as the lorries are taking nearly twice as long to get to and from the site, in most instances over an hour delay.

“We need to guarantee a steady delivery of clay to complete the work on time.

“If we were to continue using this route, this would impact the programme significantly and extend the works past this year’s working window and into 2021.

“To prevent extending the working window into 2021 we have needed to find an alternative route with the least disruption to the village of Welney and surrounding villages.

“We have been working with our contractor JacksonHyder and Welney Parish Council, to consider the different options available to us.”

They decided the least disruptive route into the village will be to bring the material in via the B1098 (Sixteen Foot), B1095 (Halfpenny Toll Road) to the A1101 to Welney.

JacksonHyder have agreed with their subcontractor, Mick George, who will be delivering the material that the lorries will reduce to 30mph through the ‘S’ bends coming into the village and then down to 20mph through the village.

The spokesman added: “There will be approximately 80 deliveries per day and they will start from July 21 2020 until October 31 2020.

“The site working hours will remain the same – 7am-6pm Mon-Fri and 7am-1pm on Saturdays.

“We would like to apologise in advance for any disruption that this new route may cause you whilst we carry out these vital works and working together with Welney Parish Council and our contractor we will do as much as possible to limit any disruption as much as they possibly can.

“If you would like to know more about the project don’t hesitate to contact our Public Liaison Officer, Monica Stonham at ousewashesprojectea@gmail.com or on 07534 457348.”