Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

New windows to be installed at March Town Hall despite officers warning of ‘substantial harm’ in conservation area

PUBLISHED: 16:42 01 February 2019

Windows at March Town Hall will be replaced with double-glazing despite conservation officers urging refusal. Picture: ARCHANT.

Windows at March Town Hall will be replaced with double-glazing despite conservation officers urging refusal. Picture: ARCHANT.

Archant

Windows at March Town Hall will be replaced with double-glazing despite conservation officers urging refusal fearing “substantial harm” to the buildings heritage.

Windows at March Town Hall will be replaced with double-glazing despite conservation officers urging refusal. Picture: FDC PLANNINGWindows at March Town Hall will be replaced with double-glazing despite conservation officers urging refusal. Picture: FDC PLANNING

The landmark Grade-II listed building, built in 1900 in Market Place, has been part of March Conservation Area since February 1985.

Fifteen first floor and seven ground floor windows will be repaired and replaced although conservation experts deemed it as being “contrary to national and local planning policy”.

“This non-traditional alteration would have a significant impact on the heritage of the building; which would lead to substantial harm of its character,” a report read.

Fenland councillors went against the “strong message” from conservation officers and approved the application at a meeting on Wednesday (January 30).

However, it comes as only six months ago a hair salon in Wisbech was refused to keep windows that had replaced original sash ones as they failed to get conservation area planning permission first.

Owners were left with the prospect of forking out £12,000 to replace them, despite installing them in a bid to stop an influx in crime.

At the time, FDC planning committee said that, if approved, the application would have sent out “completely the wrong message” to other businesses.

But in this instance, planners decided that replacement windows at March Town Hall would “overcome a lot of problems experienced with the current windows”.

They claim they are cracked and draughty and could lead to rooms not being used.

But conservation officers warned that it was only a “subjective view” that that rooms would fall into disuse.

An executive summary from officers continues: “The reasons given for wanting to have double glazed units is insufficient to outweigh the impact that this would have on the qualities of the building.

“The materials used in the fabric of a building are considered significant as they contribute to the heritage value of the building overall.

“Alternative measures that would be less harmful to the building to secure positive enhancements in terms of draught and noise reduction have been put to the applicants.

“To allow the use of double glazing in this building without appropriate and robust justification would undermine the local planning authority’s position.

“It will result in harm to our heritage assets.

“Historic windows and doors make a major contribution to the significance and character of historic buildings and areas so every effort should be made to retain them rather than replace them.”

March Town Council has been looking to replace the windows at the Town Hall since 2015.

The current windows were installed in the 1970s.

They will be replaced with double-glazed like-for-like soft wood timber windows and five internal secondary glazing units at ground floor level.

A similar application by March Civic Trust was withdrawn last July and external alterations last took place at the site in 2003.

Most Read

Two drivers treated for burns and one arrested after head-on crash sees cars go up in flames

Two people have received serious injuries after a collision on the outskirts of March today on the A141, At 05:57 hours this morning all three emergency services were called to the A141 March bypass after a 2 vehicle head on collision. Picture: FENLAND POLICE

Ella is found close to death after being dumped in freezing temperatures at Dykemoor, near Doddington

Dr Nick Valley of Amical Vets in March with Ella the staffie was dumped at Dykemoor, near Doddington. She is half her body weight and was suffering hypothermia where she was dumped in the middle of nowhere in freezing tempreatures. In one night she has already gained 1kg. Picture: KATH SANSOM

Two men - including Jordan Shepherd of Chatteris - jailed for life after frenzied baseball and knife murder of Huntingdon man over drugs deal

Jordan Shepherd, 24, (left) and Ashley White, 21, lured Sam Mechelewski, 20, to a secluded wooded area of Hinchingbrooke Country Park, in Huntingdon, on January 31, 2018. They beat him to death. Today they were jailed for life. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Mum dies in crash near Crowland and an 11 year old is in a critical condition

Tributes are paid to Katy Cunningham who died in a crash at Crowland. Picture: FAMILY

Police release details of the two suspects arrested and charged over Friday night attempted robberies in March and Chatteris

Two late night filling stations and a convenience store were targettednight by armed robbers. Arrests have been made. Businesses raided include the Robin Hood filling sttaion in March, the Applegreen petrol station in Chatteris and St Peter's Road store in March. Picture: IAN CARTER

Most Read

Two drivers treated for burns and one arrested after head-on crash sees cars go up in flames

#includeImage($article, 225)

Ella is found close to death after being dumped in freezing temperatures at Dykemoor, near Doddington

#includeImage($article, 225)

Two men - including Jordan Shepherd of Chatteris - jailed for life after frenzied baseball and knife murder of Huntingdon man over drugs deal

#includeImage($article, 225)

Mum dies in crash near Crowland and an 11 year old is in a critical condition

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police release details of the two suspects arrested and charged over Friday night attempted robberies in March and Chatteris

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Cambs Times

Two drivers treated for burns and one arrested after head-on crash sees cars go up in flames

Two people have received serious injuries after a collision on the outskirts of March today on the A141, At 05:57 hours this morning all three emergency services were called to the A141 March bypass after a 2 vehicle head on collision. Picture: FENLAND POLICE

New windows to be installed at March Town Hall despite officers warning of ‘substantial harm’ in conservation area

Windows at March Town Hall will be replaced with double-glazing despite conservation officers urging refusal. Picture: ARCHANT.

Lost property can be kept by the person who finds it as new police powers say it doesn’t have to be handed in

Lost property can be kept by the person who finds it under new police powers. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

People will soon be paying 12 per cent more for policing in Cambridgeshire, it has been revealed

Jason Ablewhite (centre) at a police committee this week; he says 2,086 people responded to a survey on extra cash for policing and that 1,752 people were happy to pay more. Picture: POLICE COMMISSIONER

Twenty one silent 999 calls made to police in Fenland by person trying to ‘unlock their mobile phone’

Twenty one silent 999 calls made to police in Fenland by person trying to “unlock their mobile phone”. Picture: FENLAND POLICE.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists