Cambridgeshire produces 2.7 million tonnes of rubbish a year

Joint Minerals Waste Management Plan suggests eight quarries in Cambridgeshire could be extended. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE COUNTY COUNCIL Archant

People are being asked to share their views on how to dispose of 2.7 million tonnes of waste produced every year in Cambridgeshire.

Rubbish from building sites, demolition and excavation is the biggest concern for the future making up 59 per cent of the county’s waste.

Household waste makes up 15 per cent, according to the Joint Minerals and Waste Plan, which looks at how to deal with rubbish until 2036 and beyond.

Cambridgeshire County Council and Peterborough City Council joined forces to forecast the capacity needed to manage future waste.

They also looked at how to ensure a steady supply of sand and gravel, limestone, brick-clay and chalk to support growth for houses, infrastructure and goods.

Councillor Ian Bates, Cambridgeshire County Council’s chair of the economy and environment committee, said ‘’This is the second of three rounds of consultation on our draft plan and we really encourage residents and interested parties to come forward and share their thoughts with us.

“We have a statutory duty to prepare this type of plan, which makes sure there is enough resource available to enable development to take place, as well as capacity to deal with all types of waste that needs managing for new and existing communities.”

The plan, seeks to provide a total of 45.6 million tonnes of sand and gravel, 6.3 million tonnes of limestone and to maintain a 25 year ‘landbank’ of brick clay in the period up to 2036, largely from extending eight existing quarries.

Limestone may be difficult to maintain a steady supply, the report says.

The eight quarries that could be extended are Kings Delph in Whittlesey, Block Fen at Mepal, Cottenham, Burwell Brick Pits, Needingworth Quarry, land off Main Road in Maxey, Willow Hall Farm at Thorney and Gores Farm at Thorney.

A document, open for public consultation says: “Waste comprises a mix of different types of waste, the largest proportion of which comes from construction, demolition and excavation operations.

“Waste is a valuable resource much of it can be re-used, recycled, or it can be used to create energy.

“Councils need to plan for sustainable waste management, and modern waste management facilities are required to achieve this.

“Landfill is the final means of managing waste, and waste must be ‘pre-treated’ before it is land filled.”

The report says: “The plan sets out a range of planning policies which will be used to decide planning applications for mineral and waste management development over the plan period.

“It will also provide guidance for new developments.”

• The consultation runs until April 25. Search online at www.cambridgeshire.gov.uk/MWLP and www.peterborough.gov.uk/MWLP.