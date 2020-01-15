Advanced search

Plans to be unveiled for new University of Peterborough to be open by 2022

15 January, 2020 - 12:10
Plans to be unveiled for new University of Peterborough to be open by 2022. An artists impression is pictured. Picture: CAPCA

Plans to be unveiled for new University of Peterborough to be open by 2022. An artists impression is pictured. Picture: CAPCA

Archant

A new state-of-the-art university for Peterborough that will offer courses for up to 12,500 students by 2030 will reveal design plans next month.

Building designs, floor plans and an artist's impression of the site will be on display at a three day showcase event at Peterborough Cathedral.

The first three faculties of the university will include business, innovation entrepreneurship and professional services.

It is on track to open its doors to its first 2,000 students in 2022.

Proposals for the build will be submitted to Peterborough City Council in early spring.

Mayor of Peterborough and Cambridgeshire Combined Authority, James Palmer, said: "I am delighted to pull up the curtain on plans for a new technical university in Peterborough, a cause close to my heart and what will be a major driver for economic growth across Peterborough, Cambridgeshire and the surrounding areas.

"Peterborough has seen rapid expansion in both population and employment levels in recent years.

"Skills growth, however, has not kept up and skills levels in Peterborough are currently in the bottom 10 per cent of the country.

You may also want to watch:

"Unlike traditional universities that offer academic learning only, the University of Peterborough will provide students with the necessary training and skills to be directly successful in a range of employment disciplines.

"What's more, the university will deliver courses that are targeted specifically towards industries across Peterborough where demand currently outstrips availability of skilled workers, creating a pipeline of future employees."

Courses will be delivered through a mixture of on campus lessons, in-work training and apprenticeships and distance learning.

Planned future faculties include health and social care, engineering, manufacturing and advanced manufacturing.

The public can drop in and give their views on the plans and members of the project team will be on hand to talk them through at three sessions.

They will take place on February 4 from 4pm to 7pm, February 5 from 2pm to 7pm and February 6 from 2pm to 7pm.

The university aims to work with local businesses to help shape the curriculum and secure opportunities for employability.

Most Read

Air ambulance called out and person rushed to hospital after lorry collides with van on A47

The scene on the A47 at Guyhirn after a lorry and van collided – causing major delays. Picture: Twitter/@CAMBSFRS

Two men - including Jordan Shepherd of Chatteris - jailed for life after frenzied baseball and knife murder of Huntingdon man over drugs deal

Jordan Shepherd, 24, (left) and Ashley White, 21, lured Sam Mechelewski, 20, to a secluded wooded area of Hinchingbrooke Country Park, in Huntingdon, on January 31, 2018. They beat him to death. Today they were jailed for life. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Inflata Nation! Cambridgeshire’s first inflatable theme park to finally open its doors after delay

Popular with celebs, this huge inflatable theme park is moving into the One Retail Park in Peterborough in November. Picture: SUPPLIED/INFLATANATION

Albanian man from Chatteris in court following seizure of cannabis plants with estimated street value up to £250,000

Massive find by Cambs police of cannabis plants growing at a Chatteris house. Picture; FEN COPS

How Cromwell Community College in Chatteris will look after £14.6 million expansion

This is how Cromwell Community College will look after its £14.6 million expansion by Morgan Sindall Construction. Picture: Supplied

Most Read

Air ambulance called out and person rushed to hospital after lorry collides with van on A47

The scene on the A47 at Guyhirn after a lorry and van collided – causing major delays. Picture: Twitter/@CAMBSFRS

Two men - including Jordan Shepherd of Chatteris - jailed for life after frenzied baseball and knife murder of Huntingdon man over drugs deal

Jordan Shepherd, 24, (left) and Ashley White, 21, lured Sam Mechelewski, 20, to a secluded wooded area of Hinchingbrooke Country Park, in Huntingdon, on January 31, 2018. They beat him to death. Today they were jailed for life. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Inflata Nation! Cambridgeshire’s first inflatable theme park to finally open its doors after delay

Popular with celebs, this huge inflatable theme park is moving into the One Retail Park in Peterborough in November. Picture: SUPPLIED/INFLATANATION

Albanian man from Chatteris in court following seizure of cannabis plants with estimated street value up to £250,000

Massive find by Cambs police of cannabis plants growing at a Chatteris house. Picture; FEN COPS

How Cromwell Community College in Chatteris will look after £14.6 million expansion

This is how Cromwell Community College will look after its £14.6 million expansion by Morgan Sindall Construction. Picture: Supplied

Latest from the Cambs Times

REVIEW: Living the luxury ‘home from home’ French Alps ski experience in a hosted chalet

Reporter Harry Rutter (pictured) spent a week in La Plagne, France with Ski Beat and here is what he got up to. Picture: Harry Rutter

Cambridgeshire Freemasons support air ambulance charity Magpas with generous donation

Cambridgeshire Freemasons presented a cheque of £750 to Magpas at RAF Wyton. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE FREEMASONS

Plans to be unveiled for new University of Peterborough to be open by 2022

Plans to be unveiled for new University of Peterborough to be open by 2022. An artists impression is pictured. Picture: CAPCA

Fenland army cadets open first parade of 2020 with visit from Cambridgeshire force

Army cadets from Chatteris welcomed the Cambridgeshire Army Cadet Force to their first parade night of the New Year. Picture: FACEBOOK/CAMBRIDGESHIRE ARMY CADET FORCE

Eight week prison sentence and extended driving ban for disqualified and unlicensed driver arrested in Wisbech

Eight week prison sentence and extended driving ban for disqualified and unlicensed driver who was arrested in Lynn Road, Wisbech. Picture: POLICING FACEBOOK
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists