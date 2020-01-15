Plans to be unveiled for new University of Peterborough to be open by 2022

Plans to be unveiled for new University of Peterborough to be open by 2022. An artists impression is pictured. Picture: CAPCA Archant

A new state-of-the-art university for Peterborough that will offer courses for up to 12,500 students by 2030 will reveal design plans next month.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Building designs, floor plans and an artist's impression of the site will be on display at a three day showcase event at Peterborough Cathedral.

The first three faculties of the university will include business, innovation entrepreneurship and professional services.

It is on track to open its doors to its first 2,000 students in 2022.

Proposals for the build will be submitted to Peterborough City Council in early spring.

Mayor of Peterborough and Cambridgeshire Combined Authority, James Palmer, said: "I am delighted to pull up the curtain on plans for a new technical university in Peterborough, a cause close to my heart and what will be a major driver for economic growth across Peterborough, Cambridgeshire and the surrounding areas.

"Peterborough has seen rapid expansion in both population and employment levels in recent years.

"Skills growth, however, has not kept up and skills levels in Peterborough are currently in the bottom 10 per cent of the country.

You may also want to watch:

"Unlike traditional universities that offer academic learning only, the University of Peterborough will provide students with the necessary training and skills to be directly successful in a range of employment disciplines.

"What's more, the university will deliver courses that are targeted specifically towards industries across Peterborough where demand currently outstrips availability of skilled workers, creating a pipeline of future employees."

Courses will be delivered through a mixture of on campus lessons, in-work training and apprenticeships and distance learning.

Planned future faculties include health and social care, engineering, manufacturing and advanced manufacturing.

The public can drop in and give their views on the plans and members of the project team will be on hand to talk them through at three sessions.

They will take place on February 4 from 4pm to 7pm, February 5 from 2pm to 7pm and February 6 from 2pm to 7pm.

The university aims to work with local businesses to help shape the curriculum and secure opportunities for employability.