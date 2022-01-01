The first Cambridgeshire County Day, which also marks the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, is planned to take place in June this year. Inset is Lord Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire, Mrs Julie Spence OBE QPM. - Credit: Cambridgeshire County Day/John Elworthy

Plans ahead of this year’s Cambridgeshire County Day are starting to be put into place.

Marshall of Cambridge and The Hill Group have been confirmed as lead sponsors for the event, which aims to showcase the best of what Cambridgeshire has to offer.

Around 50 organisations from different industries and sectors, including business, charity and public sectors, have been invited to attend the day.

Chris Parkhouse, Deputy Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire and chairman of the Cambridgeshire County Day organising committee, says: “We are very encouraged by the positive response we have already received.

“The day is going to be so important for raising funds for the new regional Cambridge Children’s Hospital, as well as Cambridgeshire Community Foundation’s Lord-Lieutenant’s Fund.”

Cambridgeshire County Day is being organised by the Lieutenancy of Cambridgeshire in partnership with key organisations across the county, and will be open to all communities, faiths and cultures in the county.

The day will highlight the best of Cambridgeshire organisations, while trying to inspire future generations through areas such as innovation.

Kathy Jenkins, group chief executive of Marshall, says: “We are delighted to support this flagship event to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee.

“This event will bring together businesses and organisations from across our county to help inspire future generations and raise money for two important causes.”

Andy Hill, chief executive at The Hill Group, added: “We look forward to the event in June, which will celebrate the talent and innovations in the area.

“It will also help raise vital funds for a new children's hospital and the excellent work that the Lord Lieutenant's Fund does for the local community."

Last November, Lord Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire, Mrs Julie Spence OBE QPM said she hopes the day will show off “the best of the best inspiring the next generation to be the best”.

The first Cambridgeshire County Day, organised to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, takes place at the July Course, Newmarket on Thursday, June 23, 2022.

Both schools and the general public from across Cambridgeshire are welcome to attend, where it is anticipated that over 6,000 people will be there on the day.

Businesses and organisations interested in supporting or getting involved with Cambridgeshire County Day can find out more by emailing: enquiries@cambridgeshirecountyday.org or visiting: https://cambridgeshirecountyday.org/.